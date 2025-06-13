I don’t view one-party state as good for Nigeria —Tinubu

By Henry Umoru & Gift Odekina

ABUJA—President Bola Tinubu stated yesterday that a one-party state is not beneficial for the country.

He spoke against the backdrop of fears that the country is drifting towards a one-party state, following the gale of defections of governors and National Assembly members from opposition parties to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In his address to the joint session of the National Assembly in commemoration of 2025 Democracy Day in Abuja, President Tinubu stated that as the opposition sinks, he will not be the one to help them put their house in order, adding that it is his pleasure to see them in disarray.

Dismissing fears of a one-party state in Nigeria, he said: “To those who ring the alarm that the APC is intent on a one-party state, I offer you a most personal promise. While your alarm may be a result of your panic, it rings in error.

“At no time in the past, nor any instance in the present, and at no future juncture, shall I view the notion of a one-party state as good for Nigeria. I have never attempted to alter any political party’s registration with INEC. “Equally, my friends, we cannot blame anybody seeking to bail out of a sinking ship, even without a life jacket.

“Look at my political history. I would be the last person to advocate such a scheme. In 2003, when the then-governing party tried to sweep the nation clean of political opposition through plot and manipulation, I was the last of the progressive governors standing in my region.

“In all their numbers and false grandeur, they boasted of ruling, not governing, Nigeria for the next half century or more. Where are they now?

“Yet, I stood alone. My allies had been induced into defeat. My adversaries held all the cards that mortal man could carry. Even with all of that, they could not control our national destiny because fate is written from above. A greater power did not want Nigeria to become a one-party state back then. Nigeria will not become such a state now.

“The failed effort to create a one-party state placed progressive political forces on a trajectory to form the APC. It put me on the trajectory which has brought me before you today. I dare not do such a favour to any political adversary by repeating the same mistake of political overreach.

“A one-party state is not in the offing. Nor should it ever be. That said, we would be guilty of political malpractice if we closed the door on those from other parties who now seek to join the APC and I sincerely welcome our party’s newest members from Delta and Akwa Ibom states, led by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Pastor Umo Eno, and other members.

“These national political parties, fearful of members leaving, may be better served by examining their internal processes and affairs, rather than fearfully conjuring up demons that do not exist.

‘Pleasant to see you in disarray’

“For me, I would say try your best to put your house in order. I will not help you do so. It is, indeed, a pleasure to witness you in such disarray.

“We must welcome and accept the diversity and number of political parties just as we welcome and embrace the diversity of our population. Our efforts must never be to eliminate political competition but to make that competition salutary to the national well-being by working across the political aisle whenever possible.

“One area in which democracy calls us to work together, whether in the legislative or executive branch, whether in this or other political parties, is that of economic and social development.”

Citing his political resilience during the 2003 elections, when he stood as the only opposition governor in the Sout-West, Tinubu emphasised his belief in pluralism, stating that political diversity and competition were essential pillars of democracy.

Highlighting key achievements of his administration, President Tinubu noted improvements in GDP growth, inflation control, and increase in foreign reserve increases.

According to him, the reforms introduced by the Federal Government has placed the economy on a “rational footing,” citing a 3.4% GDP growth in 2024 and a 4.6% increase in the last quarter of the year.

Tinubu announced the launch of a consumer credit initiative to empower over 400,000 young Nigerians, including youth corps members, and reiterated his administration’s commitment to job creation, skill development, and digital connectivity through nationwide fiber optic infrastructure.

“We are making agriculture more attractive by providing mechanized tools like tractors… and laying the foundation for industrial expansion and food security,” Tinubu said.

He praised the National Assembly for its role in protecting democracy at critical moments in history and urged lawmakers to continue their bipartisan collaboration to pass vital reforms, including a competitive tax policy package, aimed at boosting industrial productivity.

“While we may not always agree, we must forge a way to work together, because this is what democracy demands of us,” the President appealed.

Acknowledging the role of the media and civil society, Tinubu stressed the importance of tolerance and open discourse in democracy, assuring Nigerians that his administration would not clamp down on dissent or opposition, even when criticisms were harsh.

He said: “Call me any name. I am not here to make you happy politically. But I will call upon democracy to defend your right to do so.’’

President Tinubu also declared that Nigeria’s democracy, though not perfect, remains strong and worth fighting for, stressing that “our democracy is not invincible, but it is alive. And this means our dream of a prosperous, happy nation is still within reach.

“We are already seeing results. GDP grew by 3.4 per cent in 2024, with Q4 hitting 4.6 per cent, the highest quarter of growth in over a decade. Inflation is easing gradually, steadying the price of food staples like rice and beans.

‘’Our net foreign reserves have increased five-fold, and the naira exchange rate has stabilised. Our balance of payments position is positive; our sovereign credit rating is improving as we continue to promote oil and non-oil exports. States now do not need to go about borrowing to pay salaries.

“In less than one year, over one hundred thousand Nigerians, including thirty-five thousand civil servants, have benefited from affordable consumer credit through the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, CREDICORP, enabling them to purchase vehicles, light up and improve their homes and purchase life essentials.

‘’This July, we will launch a bold new initiative to empower four hundred thousand young Nigerians, including youth corps members, with consumer credit.

“We are committed to giving more opportunities to young people through job creation and skills development. Through such programs as NELFUND, we are investing in education, vocational training, apprenticeships, and internships to ensure our youth are job-ready and future-ready.

“In addition, we have embarked on an ambitious project to lay fibre optic cables across the nation, a transformative step toward bridging the digital divide and fostering greater connectivity. This initiative promises not only to enhance the speed and reliability of internet access but also to revolutionise how businesses operate, how students learn, and how communities stay connected.

‘’By extending this critical infrastructure, we are empowering entrepreneurs, enabling digital education, and providing the tools for our youth to compete in a globalised world.

“Our “Nigeria First” policy will further enhance progress as we consolidate market-driven growth. The improved economic performance is encouraging and validates the soundness of our policy measures.

“Our medium-term growth target remains an economy growing at a 7 per cent clip, with a stronger manufacturing base. We must learn to produce and grow most of our food and we are on the path to achieving food sovereignty.

“These and other reforms have placed the economy on a more rational footing where critical decisions regarding large-scale investment can now be made.

“I ask you, the legislature, to join me as we enter the second half of our term to put forth innovative legislation that further encourages industrial development and job creation in our urban centres, while also drafting laws that improve food security and production.

“To further underpin our economic vision, we introduced a comprehensive Tax Reform Package, a vital component of our economic re-engineering. I am deeply grateful to both chambers for your thorough consideration and deliberation of these bills, and I look forward to signing them into law soon.

“Again, your collaboration across party lines on these bills has been a model of democratic partnership. As elected leaders, we must continue to do more to make real the dream of Nigeria’s political and economic democracy.

“We must be vigilant in expanding the political space. We must always value dialogue over dictatorship, persuasion over suppression and rights over might. Be tolerant and broad-minded in your legislative action regarding speech and civil liberties.

“Do not be afraid to hear an unkind word spoken against you. Some of the best advice a politician gets sometimes comes from his most ferocious opponents. We dare not seek silence because the imposed silence of repressed voices breeds chaos and ill-will, not the harmonics of democracy in the long term.

“While malicious slander and libel should not go unattended, no one should bear the brunt of injustice for merely writing a bad report about me or calling me names. Democracy requires a fair degree of tolerance for harsh words and stinging insults.

“Our nation is not perfect, but it is strong. Our democracy is not invincible, but it is alive. And this means our dream of a prosperous, happy nation is still within reach and worth fighting for. Mr. Chairman, Nigeria is at an inflexion point, undergoing structural and fundamental change toward a secure future.

“Our administration is fully committed to boosting the economy’s productive base. Through investment in critical infrastructure, roads, expansion of port operations, rail, and power, we are creating a new environment in which industry and manufacturing can thrive.

‘’Our tax and fiscal policy reforms will streamline tax administration and eliminate burdensome and multiple taxes, enabling our industrialists and entrepreneurs to operate in a more conducive environment.

Governance must work

“Governance must work and deliver value to the people. As part of our tax reforms, we have provided small businesses with an exemption and established the Office of the Tax Ombudsman to ensure transparency and protect taxpayer rights.

‘’Digital tools now help us track performance and reduce waste. The Diaspora Bond and Non-Resident BVN are bringing Nigerians abroad into the national development fold.

“ In line with my promise during my New Year address to the nation, I recently appointed the board of directors of the newly established National Credit Guarantee Company.

‘’The company, backed with N100 billion in initial capital; with BOI, which, by the way, is performing very well in supporting SMEs, NSIA, CreditCorp, and MOFI as stakeholders, will play a significant role in transforming the nation’s industrial landscape and reducing corruption.

“National security is the foundation of peace and progress. We have intensified security operations to reclaim communities from criminals and terrorists. We are better at coordinating intelligence, and inter-agency cooperation has improved. Our highways are safer, and we invest in technology and training to secure every inch of this country.

“ Let us take this opportunity to thank the men and women of our armed forces for their bravery in service of the nation. Their selfless dedication to protecting our sovereignty and ensuring the safety of citizens should serve as an inspiration to us all.

‘’As we celebrate the progress of our democracy, we must not forget the pivotal role they play in safeguarding our freedoms. For their courage and commitment, they deserve not only our gratitude but also our continued support, prayers and recognition,’’ he said.

Speaking further, President Tinubu said: “Since 2018, we have celebrated Democracy Day on this day; to commemorate the sacrifices of the men and women who fought to restore democratic governance to Nigeria.

“Let me pay tribute to former President Muham-madu Buhari for reaching back into history to rectify a national misdeed by making June 12 Democracy Day and by officially acknowledging Chief Moshood Abiola and his running mate, Babagana Kingibe, as the victors and thus duly elected President and Vice President respectively of Nigeria after the June 12, 1993 elections.

“Year by year, election after election, every time, we debate instead of battle, discuss instead of fight, and argue instead of destroy, we preserve the institutions of democracy. More importantly, we weave the culture of democracy into the very fabric of our nation.

“Whilst Chief MKO Abiola is June 12’s central figure, we must not forget the long list of those who equally deserve to be called heroes of Nigerian democracy.

“We must celebrate the courage of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola and Pa Alfred Rewane, both of whom were murdered by agents of military repression. We also remember the many civil rights activists, journalists, and politicians imprisoned, exiled, tossed aside, tortured and beaten by the military regime.

“We remember Chief Anthony Enahoro, Commodore Dan Suleiman, Chief Abraham Adesanya, Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Balarabe Musa, Ganiyu Dawodu, the journalist Bagauda Kaltho, and Commodore Ndubuisi Kanu. I mention these names not to exclude or degrade the profound contributions of anyone else, but to illustrate, through these few heroes, the universality of our pursuit of democracy.

“The struggle was never the province of any one group or section of the country, it was pan-Nigerian in its conception and will be even more pan- Nigerian as we strive to perfect it.

“It is fitting that I come to this chamber. You are the authors of the people’s law, and I must be their faithful implementer. While we may not always agree, we must forge a way to work together because this is what democracy demands of us. I pledge myself to this cooperation and ask that you do the same for the good of our people.

“Mr. Chairman, the National Assembly has acted to uphold democratic ideals at every critical moment in our national history. In 2006, the 5th National Assembly protected our democracy against an unseemly third-term bid that would have ripped our constitution apart.

‘’In 2010, the National Assembly, through the doctrine of necessity, opened the door for then-Vice President Goodluck Jonathan to become the acting President, following the illness of his predecessor.

“Even under the military, the National Assembly tried to protect our democracy. After General Abacha took over power on November 17, 1993, and dissolved the National Assembly, some of us, led by Senator Ameh Ebute, the Senate President in the 3rd Republic, defied the General and his goons to reconvene in the Old Parliament Building in Lagos. We were jailed for our defiance.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, I commend your invaluable role in lawmaking, oversight, and constituency representation.’’

Tinubu has transformed decayed Nigeria — Akpabio

Also speaking at the joint sitting, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, praised the President for transforming a “decayed” Nigeria into a renewed, hopeful nation through democratic reforms and national leadership.

Akpabio hailed Tinubu as a “veteran of the trenches of the fight for democracy” and “a symbol of democratic resistance” who had now emerged as a beneficiary of the people’s trust.

He said the president’s presence in the parliament signified more than a constitutional obligation , adding that it reflected the fulfilment of a democratic journey grounded in resilience and sacrifice.

“The National Assembly remains the bastion of democracy in any nation. Your presence here rekindles the memory of a long and courageous journey marked by struggles, sacrifices and an unusual belief in the ideals of democracy,’’ he said.

Akpabio, who addressed Tinubu as “our president, our compatriot and one of our own as a distinguished Senator forever,” said the legislature was proud to host a president who played a key role in shaping Nigeria’s democratic foundation.

“This chamber honours you not only as the president of Nigeria, but also as one of the architects of the very democratic foundation we commit to today,” he stated.

He noted that Democracy Day was not about political victories but a celebration of the resilience of the Nigerian people who had repeatedly chosen the path of peace and democracy over violence and authoritarianism.

He added: “We gather not to mourn injustice, but to honour resilience. We observe not the triumph of politicians, but the enduring faith of the Nigerian people in democracy, a faith that survives betrayal, braves teargas, defies amputation, endures silence and chooses the ballot over the bullet.’’