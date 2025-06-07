I don’t joke with Priscilla – Iyabo Ojo defends daughter against Tanzanian critic

By Precious Osadebe

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has defended her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, following a controversial social media post by Tanzanian media personality Mange Kimambi.

Kimambi had taken to Instagram with a lengthy message, criticising Priscilla and her Tanzanian partner and musician Juma Jux over what she described as “stupid content” which, according to her, is distracting Tanzanians from the country’s upcoming elections.

She went further to advise the couple to take a five-month hiatus from social media, warning Priscilla that continued online activity could result in public backlash from Tanzanian citizens.

In a swift and firm response, Iyabo Ojo addressed the issue on her own Instagram page on Friday, lashing out at Kimambi and warning her to stay away from her daughter.

The actress made it clear that she would not tolerate any form of intimidation or public attack against Priscilla.

The exchange has since sparked conversations online, drawing attention from fans and followers across both Nigeria and Tanzania.

She wrote, “I’m appalled by your audacity! Referring to my daughter and her husband in such a manner, calling their content stupid, trying to drum fear and intimidation, this is unacceptable. As a parent, I’ve taught her to be confident and authentic. The Mkambala are very peaceful, but note I don’t joke with my daughter.

“Regarding the wedding rumors, it’s not your government who gave us money, it’s a cultural tradition in my family, the wife’s family cover costs, I wanted an elaborate wedding for my daughter in Nigeria and we the Nigerians gave her one.

“I’m an activist, and as one, I stand by my principles and fight for what I believe in, without insulting anyone or targeting anyone, True leadership requires presence and courage. It’s laughable that you, living in America, think you can dictate to my daughter and her husband, who are living their lives in Tanzania.

“Keep my daughter out of your affairs. She’ll post what she likes, when she likes, and how she likes. She doesn’t need you to love her. She is very loved and well loved. We protect our own….. Never forget that……..”