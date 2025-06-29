I campaigned for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu but got nothing – Veteran actor Lalude

Veteran Yoruba actor Fatai Adekunle Adetayo, popularly known as Lalude, has voiced frustration over what he describes as abandonment following his support for President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during the 2023 general elections.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Behind the Fame podcast, the iconic actor, renowned for his roles as a ‘babalawo’ (herbalist) in Yoruba films, claimed that he and several colleagues who campaigned for the politicians received nothing in return.

“After we campaigned for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu, we were not given a dime,” Lalude lamented.

He pointed fingers at Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, the president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), accusing him of failing to honour financial promises made during the campaign.

According to Lalude, he and his colleagues were camped for seven weeks, often trekking long distances on foot while others drove past them in his car.

Initially, he said, they were provided with N10,000 daily for feeding, but the payments were suddenly stopped without explanation.

He further alleged that MC Oluomo promised both him and veteran comedian Ganiu ‘Alapini’ Nofiu the sum of N1.5 million each, which was never fulfilled.

“We finished the work and no dime was given to us. Is it good? It was MC who called us,” Lalude said.

“MC promised me and Alapini. He asked us to demand for whatever we wanted. We did but we got nothing up till date.

“He took us to where we lodged to campaign for the president. He promised to give us N1.5 million each.

“Whoever is behind these misdeeds will not prosper. I know they will still come to us by 2027 and we are waiting for them.”

Lalude’s remarks come shortly after fellow entertainer Aminatu Papapa publicly expressed regret for supporting Tinubu during the election period.

Alapini has also voiced disappointment, citing the lack of compensation and recognition for the celebrities who stood behind the president’s campaign.

