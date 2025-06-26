HURIWA slams Defence leadership over Zamfara massacre

Onwubiko

…Demands Sack of Defence Minister, COAS Resignation

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has strongly condemned the massacre of over 100 persons during a violent clash between members of the Civilian Protection Guard (CPG) and fighters loyal to notorious bandit leader Bello Turji near Cida village in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the group described the killings as a damning indictment of Nigeria’s failing security architecture and called for the immediate resignation of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, and the sack of the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, expressed outrage at the lack of military response during the hours-long confrontation. He accused the security forces of dereliction of duty, stating, “This massacre is yet another tragic reminder of the near-total collapse of security governance in Nigeria. The failure to deploy forces in the face of such a large-scale attack is a betrayal of public trust and constitutional responsibility.”

According to reports, the CPG—supported by members of the Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF)—launched an offensive on Turji’s hideout under the leadership of a repentant bandit, Bashari Meniyo. However, Turji’s fighters, allegedly tipped off in advance, launched a brutal counterattack, killing scores. Despite the scale of the conflict, there was no intervention from the military or police.

HURIWA urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act decisively, accusing the Defence Minister of gross incompetence. “The Defence Minister has failed to live up to his mandate. His continued stay in office is an affront to the victims of Zamfara and countless others suffering due to government inaction,” Onwubiko said.

Referencing a recent Amnesty International report, the group highlighted the scale of Nigeria’s security crisis, noting that over 10,217 Nigerians have died in violent attacks since May 29, 2023, with 6,896 killed in Benue State alone. The Northwest, including Zamfara, has recorded some of the highest casualty figures.

Eyewitnesses in Cida village also decried the absence of security forces. Mohammed Sani, a local resident, recounted hearing gunfire for hours while fleeing with other villagers. “Despite the scale of the battle, there was no support from the Army, Air Force, or police,” he lamented.

HURIWA called for the establishment of a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate the intelligence and security failures that led to the massacre. The group further demanded improved civil-military coordination, compensation for families of the slain CPG members, and a full audit of defence spending to ensure transparency and accountability.

“Bello Turji and others like him must not be allowed to operate unchecked,” Onwubiko stressed. “If the government fails to act decisively, it risks normalising mass killings and losing public confidence. President Tinubu’s administration must take full responsibility for Nigeria’s deteriorating security situation unless urgent reforms are implemented,” the statement warned.