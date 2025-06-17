HURIWA backs CDS Musa, DSS DG on community-led self-defense to end Benue killings

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has thrown its weight behind the recent calls by Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, advocating for community-based self-defense as a sustainable solution to the escalating killings in Benue State.

In a statement issued Tuesday and signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA described the proposal as a pragmatic, people-driven response to the recurring violence that has ravaged several communities in Benue, leaving thousands displaced and hundreds dead.

HURIWA particularly applauded General Musa’s directive to initiate the training of credible youths in Benue to serve as community vigilantes under military supervision — a model successfully deployed in Borno State with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

“This is not just timely but essential,” the rights group stated. “We urge the federal government to replicate this model in Benue and other conflict-prone areas as a strategic measure to tackle insecurity.”

General Musa had earlier, during a meeting with traditional rulers in Makurdi, emphasized that the military cannot succeed in isolation and must incorporate local communities into the broader security architecture, noting the critical importance of local intelligence in combating threats.

In a similar vein, DSS Director-General Ajayi, while delivering a lecture in Abuja, advocated for grassroots vigilance and lauded instances in Bauchi State where communities successfully resisted bandit attacks. He called on Nigerians to support security efforts by promptly providing actionable intelligence.

HURIWA expressed deep concern over the rising death toll in Benue, citing the recent massacre in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area, where over 100 people were reportedly killed and some 3,000 residents displaced in one night. The group noted that over 160 lives have been lost in related attacks within the past two months.

The association criticized the federal government for what it described as “a lack of sustained and effective action” against perpetrators, despite repeated presidential orders and military deployments. It argued that empowering communities within a legally structured framework could mark a turning point in the fight against rural violence.

HURIWA also commended Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, for demonstrating regional solidarity by donating ₦150 million to support internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Benue. The group called for greater inter-state cooperation on border security and intelligence sharing.

Furthermore, HURIWA urged the federal government to fast-track the establishment of a legal and operational framework for community defense units, ensuring that such efforts are grounded in discipline, respect for human rights, and strict accountability mechanisms.

“This is a game-changing approach—long overdue,” the group said. “Traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community organizations must be actively involved in selecting and training youths who can defend their communities professionally and lawfully.”

HURIWA reiterated its call for the federal government to move from rhetoric to actionable strategies, stressing that the right to life and security is enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

The group also appealed to humanitarian agencies to intensify support for displaced persons by providing food, healthcare, and temporary shelter, while longer-term resettlement solutions are developed.

Reaffirming its commitment to lawful and community-centered peacebuilding, HURIWA urged stakeholders at all levels to embrace and support the proposed self-defense model as a viable path toward restoring lasting peace in Benue and other parts of Nigeria facing similar crises.