Hunger, poverty fueling insecurity, violence in Nigeria, says Ribadu

..says Tinubu Confronting Challenge through Agricultural Reforms, Social Investments, Security Sector Interventions

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has disclosed that hunger and poverty are the catalysts fueling insecurity, violence and social disintegration in the country.

He, however, revealed that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is tackling the challenge through prioritisation of agricultural reforms, social investment programmes, and security sector interventions aimed at breaking this cycle

Speaking at the 14th National Security Seminar organized by the Alumni Association of National Defence College on Monday, Ribadu who was represented by Major General PP Mala, Director, Defence Affairs said, “This year’s theme, “Combating Hunger and Poverty for Sustainable Peace and Development in Nigeria, touches at the very heart of our national challenges

“Hunger and poverty are not merely social concerns; they are catalysts for insecurity, crime, violence, and social disintegration. These issues form a vicious cycle — poverty leads to insecurity, and insecurity, in turn, deepens poverty.

‘Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Government has prioritised agricultural reforms, social investment programmes, and security sector interventions aimed at breaking this cycle

“These efforts are visible through increased support for food security initiatives, enhanced law enforcement capacity, and infrastructure to support agricultural production and distribution.

“At the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), we continue to coordinate both kinetic and non-kinetic efforts across the Armed Forces, intelligence services, security agencies, and relevant government and non-governmental actors.

“Despite the progress made, issues like unemployment, hunger, and youth disenfranchisement remain persistent and require deeper, long-term solutions.

“This forum, therefore, presents an excellent platform for collective introspection and the sharing of ideas. The challenges we face today are dynamic and multifaceted. As such, our responses must be coordinated, inclusive, innovative, and forward-thinking”.

In his remarks, Defence Minister, Alhaji Mohammad Badaru Abubakar called for human-centred security approaches to solving the challenges by addressing the root causes of insecurity, including unemployment, poverty, and social exclusion.

Badaru said, “This seminar underscores underscores the undeniable truth that lasting peace is impossible without addressing the socio-economic vulnerabilities that fuel discontent, radicalisation, and crime.

“This year’s seminar, with its emphasis on critical human security concerns, particularly hunger, poverty, and violence, aligns closely with the President’s unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life for all Nigerians.

“This administration’s strategic interventions in agriculture, vocational training, and the provision of essential social services are already impacting countless lives and shaping a future defined by peace and human dignity.

“As we all know, the concept of national security has evolved significantly since the end of the Cold War. Today’s national and global realities demand a broader, human-centred security paradigm.

“It is increasingly evident that military solutions alone cannot fully address the complexities of today’s security challenges. We must confront the root causes — unemployment, poverty, hunger, and social exclusion — through a coordinated, multi-sectoral, and sustained approach.

“As clearly outlined in Chapter 2 of the National Defence Policy, the focus must now include economic, political, environmental, social, and psychological well-being as central to our national security considerations.

The minister pointed out that in a world where security challenges knows no borders; there was need for collective action in addressing the nation’s security concerns.

While calling for a “whole-of-society” approach to tackle pressing issues like hunger, poverty, and violence, he said, ‘May our collective efforts continue to strengthen our path towards unity, resilience, and sustainable national security,” he said.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa on his part declared that hunger and poverty are no longer mere social challenges but have become national security threats.

Represented at the seminar by the Chief of Defence Training, Rear Adm, Ibrahim Shetimma, the CDS called for a unified national approach to combating hunger and poverty, stressing their growing impact on Nigeria’s internal security.

He said, “Insecurity today is not only defined by weapons but also by economic deprivation, food insecurity, and social dislocation Hunger and poverty are no longer mere social challenges – they have become national security threats.”

“The North Central region, particularly Benue State once considered Nigeria’s food basket is a clear example of how banditry, displacement, and farmer-herder conflicts have devastated agricultural productivity.

Musa noted that the disruption of farming communities and illegal occupation of farmlands contributed to food inflation, displacement, and mass migration, thereby destabilising both the economy and national cohesion.

He called on communities to deny criminals and terrorists sanctuary by supporting intelligence gathering, timely reporting, and community vigilance.

The CDS called for urgent investment in grassroots agricultural development. He urged government and stakeholders to reposition farming as a noble and rewarding profession by enhancing access to credit, infrastructure, and market linkages.

“With the migration of rural youth to urban centres, agricultural productivity is declining. We must make farming attractive again—not as a last resort, but as a national duty and a prestigious calling,’’ he added.

Praising President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its emphasis on financial autonomy for local governments, which he described as vital for responsive and community-driven development, Musa said, “I assure you, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, in synergy with other security agencies and with the support of the people, remain resolute in overcoming all security threats’.

“We must build a Nigeria where every citizen can live in peace, engage in productive livelihood, and enjoy the dividends of democracy.

In his remarks, the President of AANDEC, retired Air Commodore Darlington Abdullahi, underscored the need for sustained investment in education, economic empowerment, and social inclusion as critical non-kinetic responses to Nigeria’s deepening food insecurity.

Abdullahi said that hunger and poverty were not just humanitarian crises but strategic threats to national stability quoting the timeless wisdom that says “the children of the poor you fail to train will never let your children have peace”.

He stressed that neglecting the socio-economic wellbeing of the population creates fertile ground for instability and extremism.

“When millions suffer from hunger and poverty, they become vulnerable to exploitation by those with ill intentions. We must therefore invest in our people—especially in education, livelihoods, and skills development’.

“Economic initiatives that foster inclusion and bring communities together can be effective tools for peacebuilding, They create an atmosphere of stability and discourage violence,” he said.

The AANDEC president praised the members of the association—retired military officers and senior public servants—as patriots committed to safeguarding Nigeria’s peace and unity beyond the battlefield.

He advocated for the creation of a dedicated vocational and leadership development centre for widows and children of fallen heroes, describing it as a necessary step in empowering vulnerable populations and promoting national healing.

The seminar with the theme, “Combating Hunger and Poverty for Sustainable Peace and Development in Nigeria,” was organised in collaboration with Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and National Defence College (NDC).