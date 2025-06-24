How to apply for 2025 civil defence, immigration, corrections, fire service jobs

The Federal Government has announced the 2025 recruitment of new personnel into the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB)

In a statement released on Tuesday, CDCFIB disclosed that the recruitment covers the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Portal Opens June 26

The official application portal — https://recruitment.cdcfib.org — will go live on Thursday, June 26, 2025, and will remain open for three weeks.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens aged between 18 and 35 years. They are also required to meet basic medical and physical standards. Male applicants must be at least 1.65 metres tall and have a minimum chest measurement of 0.87 metres. Female applicants must have a minimum height of 1.60 metres.

In addition, all applicants must have a clean criminal record and demonstrate good character.

Educational Qualifications

At a minimum, applicants must possess a senior secondary school certificate with four or five credits, including English and Mathematics. However, candidates with higher qualifications—such as NCE, OND, HND, or bachelor’s degrees in fields such as law, medicine, or technical trades—are also encouraged to apply.

One Application Only

The board cautioned that each applicant must apply to only one agency. Submitting multiple applications will result in automatic disqualification.

Step-by-Step Application Guide

Step 1: Visit the Portal

Go to https://recruitment.cdcfib.org

Step 2: Create an Account

Click “Start Application” and register with a valid email address, phone number, and password.

Step 3: Select Agency and Cadre

Choose only one agency from:

NSCDC

NIS

NCoS

FFS

Then pick a role under:

Category A: Superintendent Cadre

Category B: Inspectorate Cadre

Category C: Assistant Cadre

Step 4: Fill in Personal Details

Provide bio-data, educational background, and relevant documents (e.g., certificates, passport photo, birth certificate, national ID).

Step 5: Review and Submit

Check for errors and submit your application.

Step 6: Save Acknowledgement Slip

Download or print your acknowledgement slip after submission.

Important Reminders

Applications are free. Do not pay anyone.

Computer literacy is an added advantage.

Persons with criminal convictions or financial misconduct histories are ineligible.

The CDCFIB urged all interested Nigerians to apply early and ensure that they meet all requirements to avoid disqualification.

