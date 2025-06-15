How Tems, Ayra Starr are rewriting history in 2025

By Ayo Onikoyi

In 2025, the global music industry is witnessing a seismic shift—one led by two powerful Nigerian women: Tems and Ayra Starr. From Lagos to London, New York to Tokyo, these artists are not just topping charts; they are redefining what it means to be a global superstar from Africa.

The latest news about the duo is that they are the only Nigerian female artists who have won Best Intetnational Act at the BET Awards which held days ago. To cap it all, Tems has just been unveiled as one of the three artists to perform alongside J Balvin and Doja Cat at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final half-time show at the American Metlife Stadium.

A Year of Record-Breaking Firsts

Tems, known for her soulful, genre-blending style, has continued to ascend since her breakout collaborations with Wizkid and Drake. But in 2025, she cemented her legacy by becoming the first Nigerian female artist to win a Grammy for Best Album, with her critically acclaimed project “Born in the Wild.” The album, a blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and alternative soul, has been praised for its introspective songwriting and lush production, earning her comparisons to Lauryn Hill and Sade.

Ayra Starr, often called the “Celestial Being” of Afropop, has had an equally transformative year. Her 2025 album “The Year I Turned 21” didn’t just go platinum—it became a cultural touchstone for Gen Z across continents. Her sound, which fuses afropop with alté, R&B, and dancehall, has captured the zeitgeist of youth identity, vulnerability, and self-discovery. Her lead single, “21 & Dangerous (Again),” topped the Billboard Hot 100, making her the youngest African woman to achieve this feat.

Breaking Industry Norms

Tems and Ayra Starr represent a radical shift in how African women are seen—and heard—globally. Unlike previous generations where African acts often had to conform to Western norms to gain international recognition, these two are doing it on their own terms. They are not only being celebrated for their music but also for owning their narratives, aesthetic, and business decisions.

Both women have refused to be pigeonholed. Tems has spoken openly about rejecting major label deals that did not align with her artistic vision, while Ayra Starr has co-founded an all-female production collective in Lagos, aimed at mentoring and amplifying young female producers.

The Power of Authenticity

What sets Tems and Ayra Starr apart is not just talent, but authenticity. Their lyrics are deeply personal, their fashion choices boldly Nigerian, and their interviews refreshingly unfiltered. They’re not chasing trends—they’re setting them.

In doing so, they are normalizing the presence of African women in spaces previously seen as unreachable, from Coachella main stages to Met Gala red carpets. Their global resonance proves that the world is not only ready for African stories—it’s hungry for them.

More Than Music: Cultural Architects

Both artists are expanding their influence beyond music. Tems has launched a visual arts foundation focused on supporting female filmmakers in West Africa, while Ayra Starr is developing a Netflix docu-series chronicling the rise of African women in entertainment, tech, and politics.

Their moves signal a larger cultural moment: African women are not waiting for permission—they’re taking center stage.

Conclusion: Rewriting the Narrative

In 2025, Tems and Ayra Starr are not just rewriting history—they are rewriting the rules. Their success is not a fluke or trend; it’s a testament to years of creative labor, resilience, and boundary-pushing vision. As they continue to rise, they’re creating a blueprint for a more inclusive, empowered, and globally connected future of African music.