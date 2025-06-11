By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria’s largest flag carrier, Air Peace, Wednesday, said a ‘prominent senator’ disrupted its flight operations.

The airline’s statement followed the circulation of a viral video on social media showing former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole locking the terminal gate at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, MMA, Terminal 1, also known as Zulu Terminal, after a heated exchange with an airport official.

Although Air Peace did not name the politician, it revealed that the individual arrived at MMA Terminal 1 (Zulu Hall) at about 6:10 a.m. for Flight P47120, which was scheduled to depart Lagos for Abuja at 6:30 a.m.

According to the airline, upon the politician being informed of the missed flight, he resorted to violence, physically assaulting its staff and forcefully barricading the terminal’s entrance.

The statement by the airline reads: “In line with our standard on-time departure policy, the boarding process had closed, and the flight departed as scheduled.

“Upon being informed of the missed flight, the politician resorted to violence, physically assaulting our staff and forcefully barricading the terminal’s entrance. He went as far as sealing the entry gate and manning the access point, effectively obstructing other passengers from gaining entry into the terminal.

“This unacceptable behaviour caused significant disruption to ongoing operations and affected numerous travellers scheduled for various flights. To minimise further inconvenience, Air Peace swiftly activated an operational contingency plan to board affected passengers through an alternate terminal, ensuring the continuity of their travel plans.

“We are deeply saddened that such a high-profile figure displayed conduct so unbecoming and disruptive to fellow passengers and our personnel. Air Peace maintains a zero-tolerance stance on violence or any form of aggression against our staff and passengers.

“We urge all guests to remain civil and cooperative at all times. Aviation operations are bound by strict timelines and safety protocols, and we remain committed to upholding these standards while delivering safe and timely services to the Nigerian public.

“Air Peace continues to stand for discipline, integrity, and respect for due process. No individual, no matter how influential, is above these values.”

Vanguard News