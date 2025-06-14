How Poshyankee is transforming lives through social media, real-world impact

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a time where social media often highlights flash over substance, one name stands out for using influence not just to trend but to transform lives. Poshyankee, founder of Poshyankee Entertainment, is carving a legacy as a digital force for empowerment, philanthropy, and youth upliftment across Nigeria and beyond.

Over the last few years, Poshyankee has become known for her consistent acts of kindness both online and offline from helping struggling small businesses gain visibility to supporting individuals with rent, medical bills, food supplies, and direct financial assistance through her platform.

But this year, she raised the bar even higher.

TAP TAP Got Talent: More Than a Show

Her most ambitious project to date, TAP TAP Got Talent, launched in May 2025 on TikTok Live and ran for five dynamic weeks. The talent hunt wasn’t just about entertainment it was about giving ordinary people a stage to be seen and celebrated.

From musicians and dancers to comedians, actress, and mimickers, over 100 contestants participated in the live show-first competition, with the winner walking away with ₦2 million and an all-expense-paid trip to Qatar. Runners-up received ₦1 million and ₦500,000 respectively, alongside creative kits to fuel their talent.

“We created TAP TAP Got Talent to give a voice to the unseen. You don’t need connections to be discovered just one tap,” she shared in a post-show message.

Philanthropy with Purpose

Beyond her projects, Poshyankee has built a strong reputation for showing up for people when it matters most especially on social media. Known for her surprise giveaways, bill payments, school support, and empowerment challenges, she has quietly become a lifeline for many in need.

Her reach is not just virtual. Offline, she regularly engages in community outreach, supporting orphanages, sponsoring medical aid, and offering support to widows, single mothers, and struggling youth across various states.

“It’s not just about giving it’s about restoring hope,” she once said during an Instagram Live session.

A Voice for the Voiceless

Poshyankee’s brand is rooted in impact, inclusion, and inspiration and her influence continues to grow not for what she flaunts, but for what she gives. As TAP TAP Got Talent prepares for a second season, fans and followers are already celebrating her as more than an influencer but a movement of her own.