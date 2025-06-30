How PDP governors fumed over BoT members’ embarrassment – Wabara, Makarfi

Adolphus Wabara

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were visibly outraged on Monday after security operatives blocked access to the party’s National Secretariat at Wadata Plaza, forcing the relocation of a critical Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting to the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja’s Central Business District.

The blockade, reportedly carried out by security agents on ‘orders from above,’ prevented BoT members from accessing the National Executive Committee (NEC) hall and triggered accusations of political interference by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP BoT described the incident as an act of harassment and a deliberate attempt to sabotage its internal reconciliation efforts amid growing tensions over the party’s leadership crisis and factional divisions.

Despite the disruption, the BoT meeting proceeded at the alternative venue and went into a closed-door session shortly after.

BoT Chairman Senator Adolphus Wabara and Secretary Senator Ahmed Makarfi addressed the media briefly before the meeting commenced, expressing deep frustration and emphasising the urgency of unity within the party.

Makarfi explained that he had initially arrived at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge, where a pre-meeting involving governors, National Working Committee members, and minority leaders of the National Assembly was scheduled to take place.

“I arrived at 10:00 AM at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge as instructed. The meeting involved the Governors, the National Working Committee, and the National Assembly minority leadership. Its purpose was to bridge gaps within the party, ensuring we could convene as a united front at the planned NEC meeting rather than emerging divided.

“The governors were visibly upset and questioned why such an embarrassment had occurred. By then, the Chairman had already made alternative arrangements, which is why it was decided to hold the meeting here to avoid further issues,” Makarfi said.

He further condemned the interference, warning that it poses a serious threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

“This kind of interference is unacceptable. It undermines our democracy and the rights of opposition parties to operate freely. We will not be deterred; we remain committed to resolving our internal issues and presenting a strong, united front to the Nigerian people,” he added.

Wabara, in his remarks, described the blockade as an affront to the PDP and the democratic process.

“This morning, I nearly stepped out of my car when I witnessed the treatment of some individuals. I told my driver, ‘No, move,’ as it was deeply embarrassing.

“However, I urge everyone to remain patient. We must not allow this provocation to distract us from our mission to rebuild and strengthen our party,” he said.

Wabara emphasised the historical significance of the meeting and the importance of transparency in party proceedings.

He said, “Let me emphasise that this is a particularly special BoT meeting. I want it on record that it remains our 80th BoT meeting. We will proceed accordingly so that, in the future, when questions arise, people will understand the extraordinary circumstances under which it was held.

“Despite the challenges, we are determined to uphold the principles of democracy and ensure that the PDP remains a viable alternative for Nigerians.”

As the meeting got underway, Wabara urged members of the press to respect the confidentiality of the session.

“I kindly ask the press to begin moving downstairs, as there will be no communiqué issued after this meeting. Please clear the house. We appreciate your understanding as we navigate these difficult times,” he said.

The blockade and the relocation of the BoT meeting highlight the mounting pressure on the PDP as it attempts to resolve internal disputes while fending off alleged external interference.

The incident comes just hours before the party’s much-anticipated 100th NEC meeting, further intensifying the stakes in the ongoing leadership crisis.