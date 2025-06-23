‘How my genotype changed from SS to AA’ – Cole fights to end sickle cell in Africa

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Ambassador Eniola Cole, a versatile advocate, is leading efforts to eradicate Sickle Cell Disease in Africa, using her personal victory over the condition to drive change.

Recently, she hosted a key event, marking Juneteenth and World Sickle Cell Day, while launching initiatives to empower young women and address public health issues.

The event, held at the National Museum in Lagos, featured speeches by Hon. Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), represented by Mr. Dipo Odebowale, Head of the Lagos Office, NiDCOM.

US Senator Kevin Parker and Prof. Remi Sonaiya, Nigeria’s first female presidential candidate, also spoke, stressing leadership, cultural heritage, and women’s empowerment.

Cole, who overcame Sickle Cell Disease, shared her story. She said, “I have suffered from sickle cell and know what it is like fighting for life. From the age of 13 when I was diagnosed, I never thought I would be alive to this day, but God gave me a miracle, changing my genotype from SS to AA.

“Because He has set me free from bondage, He told me to write ‘Finally Free’ and place the book in schools.”

The event also included practical efforts to empower young women. Cole awarded ₦100,000 each to eight orphans, distributed two years’ worth of free sanitary pads, and provided business kits.

These kits included textbooks like ‘AI in Entrepreneurship: A Nigerian Perspective,’ ‘AI in Real Estate,’ and her book, ‘Finally Free.’

Hon. Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa praised Cole’s work, stating, “Raising leaders, entrepreneurs, and problem solvers can impact generations not only in Nigeria but in Africa so that we can all be free.”

Cole highlighted upcoming events, including a Raising Young Women Conference at Lagos State University on June 24 and her participation in the July 12 local government election in Lagos.

She also urged young leaders to participate in the Billaeon Billionaires Conference in September, where a six-month mentorship programme will launch.

Prof. Remi Sonaiya urged young women to take leadership roles, saying, “Young women must run for office and take charge of their destinies.”

US Senator Kevin Parker highlighted the importance of cultural heritage in shaping identity and leadership.

Cole thanked supporters, including Dr. Ken Ukeagu, Chief Sunday Agwa Audu, and Mrs. Uloma Osuala, for their contributions.

“If you get to the table, will you have something to say? We must build ourselves first and then offer ourselves to the world,” she charged.

The event highlighted public health, youth empowerment, and leadership development.