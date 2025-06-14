How it felt burying Mike Ejeagha – Rev Father Benjamin Achi

By Fred Iwenjora

Reverend Father Benjamin Achi has been a catholic priest for 18 years but he has played roles for the Church beyond his age. The former Director of Communication for the catholic Diocese of Enugu now combines his job as Director of communications at Godfrey Okoye University with being Station Manager at Godfrey Okoye University Radio, (GOUNI Radio). As a communicator without borders, many agree that very gregarious Father Achi has written, spoken and indeed communicated well both as a humanist and as a priest.

However last Saturday, June 7, 2025 Father Achi was saddled with the responsibility of officiating the very solemn funeral ceremony for Late Highlife music guru Gentleman Mike Ejeagha at Imezi Owa Enugu state. The staunch lover of highlife music has been a super fan of Ejeagha who regarded him as one of his sons.

He spoke about officiating the requiem mass towards committing his “father ” to earth less than 24 hours after his passing in accordance with his wish and vividly painted an emotional picture of how the burial went just the way Pa Ejeagha directed.

His words: “The ceremony was indeed quite solemn. It came less than 24 hours after his passing, so, not many people knew about the immediate interment except his immediate family and few extended family members.

“It played out exactly the way he wanted it. He was such a quiet person who never loved any sort of fanfare or pomp and pageantry. It actually surprised everyone who heard about it but that was his wish and his family and friends like us who knew about that wish, had to stick to it and fulfill it the way he desired.

“It was one of the most emotional ceremonies I have ever conducted since I was ordained a priest about 18 years ago. There are no doubts about that fact because he was close and dear to me. He was a man I saw at least three times a week. I had to perform that liturgical ceremony that evening with mixed feelings. In fact I had goose pimples all over me while officiating the requiem mass. I was deep in thought about how his life was well lived peacefully land his burial so solemn devoid of noise.

“Many thanks to Father Philip Igboamalu, Parish Priest of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish Imezi Owa who waited to receive the private funeral party from Enugu and joined in the officiating.

“We started the mass at 5 pm and committed his body about 6.30 pm Saturday. While I am indeed grateful to God for the talent and longevity with which He blessed him (Pa Ejeagha), I am also saddened that I have lost a beloved friend who loved me like his biological son.

“Our close friendship spans many years without interruption. I visited him without appointments for communion and other Catholic functions severally within every passing week. When he got admitted again into the hospital, I was invited to come. I went to the hospital, prayed with him and administered the Holy sacrament. The situation seemed critical but we were hopeful. I was at home when a call rattled me about 8pm on Friday June 6, 2025 to announce his passage. I would not say I was shocked but I hoped for the best”.