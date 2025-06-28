How entertainment industry checked crime in Nigeria – Movie producer

Set to premiere ‘Badagry’ in Edo State

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A Ghana-based Nigerian film-maker, Destiny Omon has said that the entertainment industry has helped check crime in Nigeria as he said a movie, “Badagry’ is set to hit the big screens with top Nollywood actors and actresses both from Nigeria and Ghana, featuring.

Addressing a press conference on the movie to be first shown in Edo State, Omon also called on governments to support those in the industry so that those intellectually endowed but without financial wherewithal could remain in the business.

According to him, “Let us understand that in Nigeria today, if not for entertainment, people would have been stealing pots of soup from people’s homes. Nollywood, films, skit making are engaging the people so the government should not joke with it, they don’t really need to give money to everybody, but the government can provide the needed equipment for movie makers like cameras, lights, sound systems; these equipment can be placed at their reach and then the government say, if you have a script bring it we will support you with these equipments to shoot because most of these people have only their brains to bring out scripts.”

On the new film, he said has notable names in the movie industry including veteran Nigerian actor, Alex Osifo, Yemi black, Jude Orhorha, Destiny Omon, Nike Adams and Christian Alex.

Billed to be screened for the first time at the festival hall in Government House Benin City, Edo state on the 4th of July, 2025, he said the film has the support and partnership of Edo State Government and Edo State Waste Management Board just as he said that 60 to 70 percent of the cast and 90 percent of the crew are from Edo State.

He said the movie highlights the dangers of drug abuse, kidnapping, prostitution, armed robbery among others.

The film maker who said he has spent close to two decades in film making in Ghana noted that Nigeria remains one of the biggest markets in African movies.

According to Omon, ” We are here because of a movie we shot in Edo state in March. We had partnership and support from the Edo state government and waste management board. After making the film, we thought it wise to first screen it in Edo state because 90 percent of the crew were recruited from Edo State.

“It is a movie that talked about drugs on the street, slums, prostitution, kidnapping, armed robbery among other social vices. Although we started shooting the movie before Governor Monday Okpeholo came.