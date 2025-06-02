‘How driver lost control’ – Survivor narrates crash that killed 22 Kano athletes

By Jacob Ajom

A survivor of the ghastly auto crash that claimed the lives of 22 occupants of the coaster bus that was conveying the Kano State athletes returning from the recently concluded Gateway Games 2024, has narrated what happened.

The survivor, Dorothy Okwuzuluike, has recalled the fear, anxiety and feeling of resignation that enveloped the Kano athletes the moment they noticed what appeared like brake failure and loss of control by the driver of the vehicle.

Speaking in a video that has gone viral, from an hospital bed with a bandaged leg that appeared swollen, she said: “All I can remember is like the driver lost control after the bus brake failed.

“The only thing I can remember was that I held onto the seat in front of me firmly. The next thing was that I found myself at the hospital.”

Continuing on their ordeal, the survivor recounted: “We spent two days on the road to go to Abeokuta to represent Kano state at the Festival.

“On our way back, we equally spent another two days on the road before the accident occurred.

“The vehicle was not sound, as it was always breaking down along the way. It would break down, we will stop, they will effect repair.

“After another few kilometres, it would break down again. They would carry out repair, and we would move again. It was a horrifying experience.”

A top official of the Kano State contingent, Ibrahim Umar Fagge also spoke on the incident.

He said: “During the festival, we were reducing our athletes as events were taking place. As your event end, you leave for home.

“So majority of our athletes had returned home before the final day. Only that bus that was remaining.”

He explained that he was always in touch with the contingent.

“We were together with them. The bus had accident in Lokoja, and they managed it to Abuja, where we spent the night.

“This (Saturday) morning, they started their journey from Abuja to Kano. At about 10 a.m., I spoke with about six of them. Then I got a report that our bus had accident at Chirowama.”

Vanguard News