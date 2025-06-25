How Afreximbank defied doubters, mobilized $250bn for Africa – Oramah

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The President of the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Prof. Bennedict Oramah has described Afreximbank success as a story of defiance against doubters.

In his address at the opening of the 2025 Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM), in Abuja today, he said that the bank mobilsed $250 billion to fund developmental projects across Africa, despite the positions and actions of pessimists.

His words, “With the backing of the Nigerian Government and the collective efforts of all our stakeholders, we have positioned the Bank at the forefront of Africa’s socio-economic battle and rallied the support of political leaders and policymakers behind it.

The 32nd Annual Meetings, therefore, offer us the opportunity to reflect on over three decades of shared resilience, innovation, and transformation across the African continent.

This year’s Annual Meetings are, therefore, organised under the theme “Building the Future on Decades of Resilience,” in recognition of the remarkable journey of Afreximbank – from a child with an uncertain future to becoming one of the continent’s most consequential multilateral financial institutions.

How Afreximbank mobilized $250 b for Africa- Oramah

“Over the past 32 years, we have mobilised over $250 billion into Africa, empowered industries long neglected by conventional financiers, and served as a lifeline during crises – from the COVID-19 pandemic to commodity shocks and broken supply chains.

“The story of Afreximbank is one of defiance against doubt, of institution-building in the face of resistance, and of steadfast belief in Africa’s potential.”

He said that his 10 years as President of the bank has exposed him to the development challenges.

“This noteworthy journey has exposed me to the depth of the development challenges that confront our continent, the plight of Africans around the world and the immense opportunities that abound around us.

“It will also usher in a new leadership for the Bank, marking an exceptionally significant event that will shape the future of the Bank and the continent,” Prof Oramah said.

The outgoing president noted that the 2025 AAM was holding against a backdrop of global headwinds, including deglobalisation, rising protectionism, and geopolitical uncertainty.

According to him, “It is precisely this uncertainty that reminds us of the imperative to build strength from within, charting a future that is unapologetically African and globally impactful.

“It is expected to be a future where Africa’s youthful population, rich natural resources, expanding intra-African trade, and technological shifts create a new development paradigm.

“The meetings this year are structured to tackle these themes head-on: examining our past, reimagining our institutions, and strategising for a fractured and changing, deglobalising world order. As we gather policymakers, development finance institutions, the private sector, civil society, and academia, our goal is to create not only a platform for dialogue but also a roadmap for action.”

He urged African institutions, and experts to explore how Africa has been asserting greater control over its development destiny and how Afreximbank and sister institutions can continue to be anchors of sustainable socio-economic transformation.

His words, “I encourage you to engage deeply and collaboratively, in the spirit of unity and purpose, to guide our conversations towards unearthing the best pathway for economic emancipation in a world that has devolved into deep fragmentation and protectionism.”