Housewife battles breast cancer, seeks N38m for treatment

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The family of Mr Olufikayo Emmanuel based in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, has sold every valuable asset to treat his wife, Mrs Taye Veronica Emmanuel who has been afflicted with breast cancer for sometime now and the challenge still persist.

“Olufikayo a graduate of Kaduna state polytechnic told Saturday Vanguard that he was retrenched from the Coca-Cola Company, in Ilorin about eighteen years ago and it was his wife who had been actively supporting the family with proceeds from her fashion design business before she took ill.

“According to him, “we have spent N4m on the treatment with the support from friends and family. All I do is to look after her because there’s no one else.

There’s no work I can do now. Money is our big challenge, that’s why I’m appealing to philanthropists, within and outside the country to help us. We need N38m for the treatment and she’ll be okay.”“Confirming the development, Dr. Olagunju N. T. of the Leah Diagnostic Centre Limited, Ilorin said he discovered, during his diagnosis, bilateral breast lesions (BIRADS 3) and recommended ultrasound of the breasts for further evaluation.

“Mrs Victoria Emmanuel,50, also a graduate of Business administration,who hails from Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta state told Saturday Vanguard that she’s been going through excruciating pains as a result of the ailment.

I’m therefore begging everyone to please come to my aid, I don’t want to die. My Account Details: Victoria Taiye Emmanuel 3053664586 First Bank Nigeria Mobile: 08035894089.

The diagnosis by consultant pathologists at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), revealed right and left breast mass (trucut) as well as invasive carcinoma.“The clinical manifestation and pre-operative diagnosis was conducted by Professor Agodirin and signed by Dr Suleiman and Dr Olayiwola of the teaching hospital.