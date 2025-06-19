House commends Ministry of Art, Culture and Creative Economy on budget performance, strategic vision

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy on Wednesday presented its 2024 budget performance report to the House of Representatives Committee on Art, Culture and Creative Economy, showcasing its achievements, challenges, and strategic roadmap for the future.

During the session held at the National Assembly complex, the Honourable Minister, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, unveiled a comprehensive review of the ministry’s activities, centred around its transformative eight-point agenda.

This includes initiatives such as Nigeria Destination 2030, skills development, digital transformation, protection of intellectual property, policy frameworks, cultural heritage preservation, strategic partnerships, and measurable growth targets.

Musawa emphasized that despite constraints such as limited infrastructure and funding, the ministry has made significant strides in promoting Nigerian culture, expanding the creative economy, and positioning the sector as a key driver of national development.

“We cannot do this alone,” she said. “We need to work together with stakeholders, including industry experts, international partners, and the National Assembly, to drive economic growth and job creation. Our vision is to place Nigerian culture at the heart of global conversations.”

Highlighting future plans, the minister revealed that the ministry is working towards establishing a Bollywood-style cultural destination, as well as a national streaming platform dedicated to showcasing authentic Nigerian content. She also announced that a grant from the French Treasury has been secured to support infrastructure development in the sector.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Mukhtar Yawale Muhammed, MFR, mni, presented details of the ministry’s GDP contribution, revenue from tourism, and progress on key projects. He assured lawmakers of the ministry’s commitment to transparency and accountability in project execution.

Reacting to the presentation, Chairman of the House Committee on Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hon. Gabriel Saleh Zock, commended the ministry’s bold initiatives and assured of legislative support going forward.

“We are here to assess your budget performance and ensure effective utilization of appropriated funds. What we have seen is impressive. We expect a closer and more productive working relationship to strengthen this crucial sector,” Zock said.

The budget review session provided lawmakers with insight into how the ministry is leveraging culture and creativity as vehicles for national development, economic diversification, and international recognition.

The Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy continues to position Nigeria as a global cultural force while driving job creation and innovation across the country.