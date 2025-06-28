HOSTCOM urges Tinubu to ignore false allegations against NNPCL’s GCEO, Bayo Ojulari

The Board of Trustees and leadership of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas ( HOSTCOM) , has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to disregard the unsubstantiated and false allegation made by a faceless group against the Group Chief Executive Officer GCEO, Engr. Bayo Ojulari and new management of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited NNPCL.

This call was made in a statement issued on Saturday, and signed by High Chief Francis Inegbiniki, Member, Board of Trustees of HOSTCOM.

HOSTCOM said President Tinubu and Nigerians must understand that, it is a case of “ Corruption Fighting Back” as certain corrupt individuals have chosen to be mischievous and orchestrated the plot to undermine the reputation of Engr. Bayo Ojulari and NNPCL Management.

“ It has been discovered also that the unknown Coalition was being sponsored by corrupt former top officials of NNPCL sacked by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The corrupt officials and their collaborators have realized that it is no longer business as usual as Engr. Bayo Ojulari and his team were doing everything possible to ensure due process, transparency and accountability in the NNPCL”.

HOSTCOM also urged President to ignore calls to sack Ojulari, adding that the coalition and their sponsors are not comfortable with the transformation that is ongoing in NNPCL, and they have resorted to peddling of lies and falsehood against Engr. Bayo Ojulari and management.

According to the statement, “ The new Board and management of NNPCL should be allowed to do their work. We urge President Bola Tinubu to ignore the mischief-makers as their plan is to malign the reputation of Bayo Ojulari, and also to distract him from continuing the good work he is doing in NNPCL”.

“ The Constitution prohibit making false allegation. The relevant agencies must identify the sponsors and bring them to face the law. We urge Bayo Ojulari and the new Management team of NNPCL to remain focused, determined and committed to delivering on the assignment to transform the NNPCL and completely erase corruption from the Oil company”.

“ For the record, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Bayo Ojulari to clean up, overhaul the NNPCL and reposition NNPCL for greater productivity. We have absolute confidence in Engr. Bayo Ojulari and NNPCL Management. The new Board and management of NNPCL should give priority to revamping PH, Warri and Kaduna Refineries grounded by this same corrupt officials, despite Hundreds of Billions of Naira they claimed to have been spent on repairing the Refineries with no results”

“ We know that Engr. Bayo Ojulari’s plan is to reposition NNPCL and he is making efforts to get the Refineries working. Finally, we say, allow Bayo Ojulari to work for Nigerians”