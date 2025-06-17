Horrific Benue massacre, evidence of FG’s failure to secure Nigerians – BOOT party

Benue youths take to streets to protest against killings in Benue.

….calls for sack of security chiefs

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A major opposition party, Because Of Our Tomorrow, BOOT, Party, yesterday, asserted that the horrific Benue massacre is evidence of the Federal Government’s failure to secure the lives of Nigerians.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman, BOOT Party, Sonny Adenuga, the party expressed pain and condemned the gruesome massacre in its entirety, saying the ₦11.14 trillion spent between 2023 and 2025 fiscal years have not really made any significant impact to protect the lives of Nigerians.

According to Adenuga, the recent Benue massacre is yet another painful reminder of the country’s broken security, therefore, military chiefs should resign or be sacked without further delay.

He also said, it is unacceptable for thousands of Nigerians to be killed by non-state actors who are to be wiped out if there was any political will to secure the lives of Nigerians instead the ruling All Progressives Congress and other parties are concerned about defections and 2027 presidential election victory, and the lives of Nigerians are at the mercy of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

He said: “The BOOT Party denounces in the strongest terms the horrific massacre in Benue State, which claimed dozens of innocent lives. Between the 2023 and 2025 fiscal years, the approved federal budgets for defence and security total approximately ₦11.14 trillion (₦2.98 trillion in 2023; ₦3.25 trillion in 2024; ₦4.91 trillion in 2025). This atrocity is yet another testament to the catastrophic failure of our country’s security apparatus—and it must stop now.

“Peddling “Discounted Truths” in Political Discourse; At a time when Nigerians are already besieged by insecurity, economic hardship, and social unrest, both the ruling party and so called leading opposition parties have instead become masters of selling “discounted truths” at an exorbitant price to Nigerians.

“Abandoning Constructive Alternative; Nigeria’s political landscape is steadily descending into a marketplace of half-baked narratives sold at exorbitant prices by leading opposition figures who promise change but deliver little substance. These so called frontline opposition parties have abandoned the essential role of presenting a constructive alternative. Instead, they simply attack, discredit, distract—and too often decamp or negotiate with the ruling party when it suits personal ambition.

“Neglecting Citizen Security for Electoral Ambitions; This empty brand of opposition politics does not serve the Nigerian people. At a time when insecurity is rising daily and citizens are grappling with fear, loss, and hardship, both the ruling party and the leading opposition parties are laser focused on winning the next elections—not securing the nation, not restoring dignity to governance, not serving the people.

“Accountability for Security Failures: The Benue Massacre; The recent “Benue massacre” is yet another painful reminder of the country’s broken security apparatus. Again, the BOOT Party strongly condemns this tragedy. Such horrors have no place in our nation, and frankly, it is one too many. The heads of our security forces should bury their heads in shame—and resign. They have failed in their constitutional duty to protect lives.”

He also accused political elites of what he described as self-serving ambitions at the detriment of the lives of the people they tend to represent.

“Political Elite’s Self Serving Ambitions; Yet amid the bloodshed, the political elite remains unmoved. Politicians continue to jump from one party to another in an endless cycle of selfish ambition, all while pretending to mourn the death of true opposition. The irony is loud: even their own supporters can see through the charade. The lamentations about a “one party state” ring hollow when the same actors contribute to the decay of party ideology by personalising politics.

“Crisis of Democratic Values; Sadly, many Nigerians have unknowingly embraced a one party mindset, placing their loyalty in individuals instead of institutions. This weakens democracy. How can you support a politician blindly and then complain about the lack of political alternatives? It is not just a crisis of leadership—it is a crisis of national values”, he said.

However, the BOOT party boss also called on Nigerians to reject politicians who do not mean well for them but for themselves, while he pointed out the plight of Benue people who have been killed and displaced does not seem to be of concern to politicians who are focused on 2027 election and re-election including appointments.

“Demanding honest and visionary leadership: What has happened to our sense of accountability and civic responsibility? The time has come for Nigerians to reject these discounted truths and demand the full price of honest, visionary leadership.

“We owe it to the victims of Benue, and to every Nigerian living in fear, to rise above the marketplace of half-truths. Let us unite in demanding real security, genuine alternatives, and leaders who answer not to their ambitions but to our collective welfare. Only then can Nigeria begin to heal”, he added.