Helicopter landing levy a strategic necessity, not a burden – Expert

By Lawani Mikairu

A former Director of Air Transport Management in the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Hassan Tai Ejibunu, has urged oil companies engaged in offshore operations and other stakeholders heavily reliant on helicopter transport to comply with the Federal Government’s approved regulatory regime on the helicopter landing levy.

Ejibunu stated that compliance with the prescribed landing levy is not only mandatory but also a vital contribution toward the maintenance, modernization, and expansion of Nigeria’s air navigation infrastructure—critical to both civilian and military aviation.

His comments come amid ongoing debates triggered by the recent enforcement of the Helicopter Landing Levy by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development. The move has stirred opposition from some stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, who argue that the levy, which is to be paid on a pay-as-you-use basis, imposes an undue financial burden.

However, Ejibunu dismissed such views as short-sighted, arguing they overlook the broader national interest and the critical role NAMA plays in securing Nigerian airspace.

According to him, “The levy, which is on a pay-as-you-use basis, is unavoidable and only charged for the use of Nigerian airspace and NAMA’s air navigation services.

“NAMA’s infrastructure supports not only commercial flights but also helicopter operations to offshore platforms, military surveillance, and increasingly, the regulation of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in our airspace.

“To suggest that oil companies, who are among the primary beneficiaries of these services, should be exempted from contributing to their sustainability is both inequitable and short-sighted.

“Offshore oil operations rely heavily on helicopter transport for personnel and equipment. These flights depend on NAMA’s radar systems, communication networks, and air traffic control to ensure safety and efficiency. Without adequate funding, these systems risk degradation, which could lead to delays, accidents, or worse—security breaches.”

Ejibunu emphasized that outdated equipment and weak inter-agency coordination already pose significant aviation security risks. In a time of increased drone activity and evolving aerial threats, real-time monitoring and management of Nigeria’s airspace is not optional, he said, but essential.

He also noted that the military depends on NAMA’s infrastructure for coordinated operations, making its upkeep a matter of national sovereignty.

“The levy aligns with global best practices. Similar charges exist in other oil-producing countries, where aviation infrastructure is funded through user-based contributions,” he said. “Many of the oil companies operating in Nigeria, especially multinationals, are familiar with such frameworks but are being aided by some Nigerians to resist compliance with established regulations.”

Ejibunu urged stakeholders to see the levy not as a burden, but as an investment in safety, security, and continuity.

“The cost of a single aviation incident—whether in lives, environmental damage, or reputational harm to Nigeria’s standing in the global aviation community—would far exceed the cumulative impact of this modest fee.

“The Helicopter Landing Levy is not a burden. It is a shared responsibility. And in a sector as vital and high-risk as aviation, shared responsibility is the only path to sustainable progress and enhanced national security,” he declared.