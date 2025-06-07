Heartless kidnappers shift operations from Abraka to other Delta communities

•Kill 2 in Ibusa and Okpanam and abduct 7 in Issele-Azagba

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

Kidnappers have relocated their operations from the Abraka community, the theater of the most recent absurdities in Delta State, to the Issele-Azagba, Ibusa, and Okpanam communities in Aniocha North and Oshimili North Local Government Areas in the last three days.

In what appears to be a plan to divert the attention of the Delta State government and police from the Abraka community, they have killed two persons and abducted nine from the three communities between Wednesday and yesterday morning.

But, they released two of the seven seized in the Issele-Azagba community to go and raise a ransom of N30 million for the release of five persons they took with them

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State met with security experts, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders in the state on Thursday to review the security situation in the state and take a position on the rampaging kidnappers, who lured and audaciously laid an ambush for the police over the killing of four abductors on Wednesday.

The governor said the state would use drones, CCTV, and other technology to detect and engage kidnappers and other bandits.

The hostage takers killed two residents of the Abraka community, including Marcus Dafe, a media personality among the Abraka protesters, who called on the state government and police to save them from kidnappers on Monday, June 2, 48 hours after on Wednesday, June 4

The suspected herdsmen-kidnappers killed a man, Anthony Kachikwu, at the Ibusa community and abducted seven persons, including a construction site owner, his wife, and workers in the Issele-Azagba community on Thursday, June 5.

An Ibusa resident in Oshimili North Local Government Area, who spoke to Saturday Vanguard, said that the killers shot Anthony Kachikwu, aka Dan Karo, in the back as he seemingly attempted to escape from them.

”I sighted his remains lying at the spot where they killed him,” he told our reporter on the phone.

An activist, Victor Ojei, who is a front-line campaigner against kidnappers in the state, said the deceased was his friend.

“My close friend was shot from behind at Ibusa in Oshimili North Local Government Area today, the 5th of June, 2025,” he lamented.

Harrison Gwamishu, another activist who carried out a one-man protest over incessant kidnapping at the Government House, Asaba, on Wednesday, also corroborated the killing of Kachikwu by kidnappers in the Ibusa community.

Ojei also said that credible informants informed him that the kidnappers later released two of the seven victims abducted in the Issele-Azagba community, Aniocha North Local Government Area, to source ransom to free the five persons in their custody.

On Thursday, a vigilante on a rescue mission was shot dead at the Okpanam community, which is also located in the Oshimili North local government area.

”The vigilante man, who went to the bush to cut bamboo, saw a kidnapped woman tied up in an area. He quickly backed away to protect himself and to signal for help.

According to our source, “The kidnappers saw him and shot him dead, but the woman was nowhere to be found at the location where he had seen her when he returned with others to rescue the victim.”

A lawyer and a solar panel installer were also kidnapped Thursday night in the Ibusa community, which is located behind Admiralty Drive.

When the kidnappers broke into the house, they grabbed the solar installer and the lawyer who had hired him while he was installing the panels.

The families of the victims have received heartfelt condolences from Hon. Innocent Esewezie, the executive chairman of the Oshimili North local government area, who recently enforced a curfew in Ibusa to stop cult-related violence.

He reaffirmed the council’s commitment to Governor Oborevwori’s directives to safeguard people and property by stating that it was already investing in surveillance technology, such as drones and CCTV cameras, to enhance response and intelligence gathering in the area.