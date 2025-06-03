Health remains top priority of my administration – Aiyedatiwa

—As gov unveils upgraded pharma grade drugs warehouse

—-Health Minister hails gov for bringing facility back

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said that health remains a top priority of his administration.

Aiyedatiwa added that access to safe, quality, and affordable medicines is a fundamental part of the government’s commitment to building a healthier and stronger State.

He said this during the official commissioning of the newly upgraded Central Medical Stores to a Pharma-grade Warehouse in Akure, the state capital.

The Governor described the project as a major leap in strengthening the state’s healthcare delivery system and a bold step toward eliminating counterfeit and substandard drugs from public health facilities.

He explained that the upgrade of the Central Medical Stores was the result of a strategic partnership between the Ondo State Government, the Federal Government, and the Global Fund through counterpart funding arrangements.

According to him “It became imperative to upgrade the facility to a Pharma-grade Warehouse that adheres to international best practices for drug storage, thereby protecting the potency, safety, and quality of all health commodities,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa said that one of the most significant health threats in Nigeria and Africa at large is the widespread circulation of counterfeit and substandard drugs.

He assured the public that the new warehouse will strengthen quality assurance mechanisms and procurement systems.

“With this facility, we are taking concrete steps to eliminate fake medicines from our supply chain.

“We have instituted strict procurement policies to ensure that all drugs are sourced exclusively from registered and reputable pharmaceutical manufacturers and importers,” he added.

The governor said that the facility would not only ensure optimal storage conditions but would also enhance inventory management, reduce wastage, and guarantee the timely and safe distribution of health commodities to hospitals and clinics across the state.

He said that the state recently collaborated with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to produce the first edition of the Ondo State Essential Medicines List, a major stride in standardizing healthcare delivery and drug availability.

Earlier in his welcome address, Pharmacist (Dr.) Amos Ayegbusi, Executive Secretary of the Ondo State Drugs and Health Commodities Management Agency (ODHCMA), described the event as a major leap in strengthening the state’s healthcare system.

Ayegbusi expressed deep appreciation to Governor Aiyedatiwa for his unwavering support, particularly the prompt release of counterpart funds that enabled the project’s timely completion.

Representing the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, at the commissioning, Mrs. Celine Onunkwo, Coordinator of the National Product Supply Chain Management Program, described the facility as a critical milestone towards achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Onunkwo said that the warehouse will serve as the backbone of an integrated, efficient system for storing and distributing essential medicines and public health commodities.

She commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his commitment to healthcare development and called for sustained investment in distribution networks and warehouse maintenance to ensure long-term success.

The Special Adviser on Health, Professor Simidele Odimayo, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Mr. Adeniran Ikuomola, praised Governor Aiyedatiwa for his visionary leadership in advancing the health sector in Ondo State.

Ikuomola said that the successful upgrade and commissioning of the Central Medical Store is a reflection of the governor’s dedication to building a resilient and efficient healthcare system, emphasizing that such investments will have lasting impacts on service delivery and access to essential medicines for the people of the state.