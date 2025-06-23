Hajj: Emulate Abba Yusuf on equity, good governance – NWSF urges N-West governors

Gov Abba Yusuf

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The North West Solidarity Forum (NWSF) has called on governors in the region to adopt the leadership style of Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, citing his commitment to equitable development, good governance, and inclusive policies as a model for progress.

This appeal was made in a statement signed by the NWSF following the successful conclusion of the 2025 Hajj exercise, which Governor Yusuf organized, setting a new benchmark in pilgrim welfare and logistical efficiency.

Comrade Abubakar Sani, Executive Director of the NWSF, praised the Governor’s hands-on approach, which ensured a seamless experience for Kano’s record-breaking contingent of pilgrims.

The Forum highlighted that Governor Yusuf’s administration provided dignified accommodation, nutritious meals, and comprehensive support for pilgrims in the Holy Land. Additionally, his sponsorship of less-privileged citizens to perform Hajj was commended as a demonstration of his commitment to inclusive religious opportunities.

“The 2025 Hajj exercise under Governor Yusuf’s leadership has rewritten Kano’s history. His hands-on approach guaranteed every pilgrim dignity and comfort, while his generosity uplifted the vulnerable. This is servant-leadership in action,” Comrade Sani stated.

Beyond the Hajj success, the NWSF lauded Governor Yusuf’s broader development agenda, which includes massive investments in infrastructure, education, and healthcare. These initiatives have visibly elevated living standards and fueled public optimism in Kano State.

The Forum also noted the heroic reception Governor Yusuf received upon returning from Saudi Arabia, with thousands of citizens thronging the streets to welcome him.

“This spontaneous outpouring of public affection is rooted in his deep connection with the people and the tangible impact of his governance,” Sani added.

The NWSF urged Governor Yusuf to sustain his exceptional standard of excellence, emphasizing that his leadership inspires the entire North West region.

“We challenge His Excellency to keep raising the bar. Kano’s progress under his stewardship is a beacon for others to follow,” Sani emphasized.

the Forum advocated for other governors in the subregion to emulate Kano’s approach to equitable development, good governance, and social justice as they strive to elevate their states.