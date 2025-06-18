Hajj 2025: Mammoth crowd welcomes Gov Yusuf back to Kano

By Bashir Bello

A mammoth crowd on Wednesday thronged major streets of Kano to give Governor Abba Yusuf a rousing welcome following his return from the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Governor Yusuf, who arrived at the International wing of the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, around 2 pm, took nearly 5 hours on the road to reach the government house (seat of power) in a drive that usually lasted not more than 15 minutes on a standard drive.

Dressed in white attire and a Kwankwassiya red cap, the governor was received by top government officials, party loyalists, and thousands of residents.

The supporters showed their unwavering loyalty to the governor by chanting solidarity songs and displaying placards and banners.

Inscription on some of the placards reads, “Sai Abba 2027”, “Kano for Continuity”, and “Our Hajj Leader, Our Governor.”

Addressing the mammoth crowd upon arrival at the Government House, Governor Yusuf expressed deep appreciation for the warm reception and reiterated his commitment to good governance.

“I am deeply touched by this show of love and support. I went to Hajj to pray for the peace, progress, and prosperity of Kano State, and I am coming back with renewed energy to deliver on our promises,” Governor Yusuf said.

The governor noted that the welfare of pilgrims remained a top priority under his administration while commending the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board and other stakeholders for the successful coordination of the 2025 Hajj exercise.

On his part, the Kano State Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Dahiru Hashim, described the rousing welcome of the governor as a testament that Kano citizens are indeed satisfied with his transformation and infrastructural development in the State.

“Today, we are glad to welcome His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport. As you are aware, His Excellency was in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj Pilgrimage, and alhamdulillah returned safely to us.

“The mammoth crowd that welcomes His Excellency today at the Airport and along his route to the Kano State Government is a testament that Kano citizens are indeed satisfied with His Excellency’s transformation and infrastructural development in Kano State.

“Notable achievements of His Excellency, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf include the revival of 26 institutions that the previous administration abandoned, continuation of the local and foreign Kwankwasiyya scholarship scheme, upgrading 11 PHCs to general hospitals, payment of SSCE fees for 141,175 students, development of Kano State Climate Change Policy, ongoing construction of solar powered boreholes, and planting of 3 million seedlings, etc.

It is on this note that I joined my fellow Kano citizens in saying AKYGoAgain2027,” Dr. Hashimu, however, stated.

Meanwhile, the rousing welcome of the governor signalled a show of strength and popularity ahead of the 2027 election.

Vanguard News