Hajia Nana Sheik bags triple honours at Golden Stars award

Hajia Nana Sheikh

The highly anticipated Golden Stars Award ceremony is set to celebrate one of Nigeria’s most distinguished female entrepreneurs, Hajia Nana Sheikh, with three major honours recognising her contributions to real estate, business innovation, and women’s empowerment.

Fondly known in business circles as Nana Atiku, Hajia Nana Sheik will be receiving the coveted titles of Real Estate Personality of the Year, Golden Woman of the Year, and Real Estate Company of the Year for her brand, Nana Real Homes—a triple crown that cements her position as one of the leading lights in Nigeria’s dynamic property and development sector.

From transforming Abuja’s skyline with state-of-the-art residential and commercial developments to mentoring a new generation of entrepreneurs through her philanthropic foundation, Nana Sheik’s rise is a story of purpose-driven excellence. Her real estate projects—known for their architectural distinction, modern designs, and sustainable features—have not only redefined luxury living in the capital city but also expanded access to quality housing for middle-income earners.

As the Chief Executive Officer of Nana Real Homes, she has earned national respect for her leadership style, combining business acumen with a strong sense of social responsibility. Her company continues to set new standards in property development, urban planning, and client satisfaction, making it a deserving recipient of this year’s Real Estate Company of the Year accolade.

Beyond her business ventures, Nana Sheik is also the founder of the Nana Atiku Foundation, a platform committed to empowering young Nigerians through education, mentorship, and financial support. Her work in this space has earned her admiration far beyond the boardrooms and construction sites, particularly among youths and aspiring female entrepreneurs who see her as a symbol of what’s possible.

Her growing list of honours in recent years includes the Icon Woman in Real Estate of the Year (2024) and Young Business Personality of the Year (2025), each highlighting her trailblazing influence in both business and philanthropy.

Described by peers as graceful yet formidable, Hajia Nana Sheik’s recognition at the Golden Stars Award this year is more than symbolic—it is a testament to the power of vision, leadership, and impact.

As the stage lights up for the 2025 edition of the Golden Stars Award, all eyes will be on Nana Atiku—the woman turning Abuja’s skyline into a statement and her influence into a legacy.