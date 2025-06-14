GWO GWO GWO NGWO: I never wanted my father to die despite his age – Mike Ejeagha’s son

…Says, I’ll ensure I sustain his legacy

By Benjamin NJOKU

Emmanuel Ejeagha, the eldest son of legendary Highlife musician, late Mike Ejeagha, has expressed his determination to preserve his father’s legacy. After burying his father in accordance with his last wish, Emma plans to hit the studio soon to immortalize his dad’s music. In a chat with our reporter during the week, Emma said he plans to record music to keep his father’s legacy alive.

His former record label, Premier Music, is also planning a big tribute for Mike Ejeagha.

In an interview, Emma recounted the painful moment when he discovered his father’s passing and how he would sustain his legacy

“ I started praying to God to spare his life when it was obvious that he was going to die. I never wanted him to die despite his age. My father’s music will not die. I have taken it upon myself to preserve his legacy. As a musician, I feel obligated to step into my father’s shoes and preserve his legacy. He has handed over the baton to me and I won’t let him down. My late father was performing on stage till 2018. Then, he used to perform at week ends from dusk till dawn,” he said.

On how he wants his father to be immortalized, Emma believes his father deserved a national honour, which was denied to him during his lifetime. He urged the federal government to consider honouring his father with a posthumous award.

“My late father deserved a national honour which was denied him during his lifetime. People whose songs cannot stand the test of time like his, have been conferred with national honours. I also want a research centre alongside the study of African folklore established in his honour in his country home in Enugu State,” Emma re-echoed his earlier request. Emma revealed that a committee will be set up by the family and the Enugu State government to organize funeral ceremonies scheduled for October 2025.