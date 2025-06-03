Gunmen kill investor, kidnap wife in Imo

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI —Gunmen have killed a land investor and kidnapped his wife in Owerri, Imo State.

It was gathered that the incident happened Sunday evening at Irette Road, Umuguma, Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said the couple were travelling in their Highlander SUV when the tragedy occurred.

They were said to be in company of two land agents to inspect a piece of land when the gunmen swooped on them.

“The man was driving with his wife and two agents in his Highlander SUV when masked men carrying guns attacked them. He escaped while they held his wife.

“He later returned to check the whereabouts of his wife. They tried to kidnap him but it seemed he resisted them and they killed him immediately and abducted his wife.

“They moved into the forest with his wife and abandoned his vehicle at the scene of the crime. The two agents escaped and I learnt one of them sustained injuries. Policemen later arrived the scene and evacuated the corpse.”

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, said the command had swung into action to rescue the woman and apprehend the suspects.

“Meanwhile, the Area Commander in charge of Owerri Urban is currently conducting an intensive combing of the forested areas in Owerri West LGA, in line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, with the aim of rescuing the kidnapped woman.”