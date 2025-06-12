Gunmen kill 8, raze houses in Plateau community attack

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos —Eight people have lost their lives and several others injured following a night attack by gunmen on Chicim community in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred about 10 p.m, Tuesday, in the community, which is located near Mangu town.

Nankus Habila, a resident of the community, explained that the assailants entered the area and began to shoot indiscriminately at a time when most villagers had already gone to bed.

The violence also extended same night to Gyenbwas community in Langai District of Mangu LGA, where dozens of homes were set ablaze by the attackers.

At press time, efforts to get comments from security agencies were unsuccessful. The spokesman for Operation Safe Haven (OpSH), Major Samson Zhakom, did not answer his calls, and the phone number of the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, was unreachable.

The incident has heightened tension in the area, with residents calling for urgent intervention and a sustained security presence to prevent further violence.