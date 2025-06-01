Gunmen hijack bus along Enugu–Owukpa road

By Chinedu Adonu

A commercial bus loaded with traders returning from Orie Orba Market in Udenu Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu State was hijacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Saturday evening around 7 p.m. along the Owukpa–Orokam road in Ogbadibo LGA, Benue State.

The victims, predominantly female passengers, were ambushed and abducted by the armed attackers.

According to eyewitnesses, several women—both young and adult—were taken away, while one woman who was shot and severely wounded was left behind due to her critical condition. She is currently receiving treatment at St. Mary’s Hospital in Okpoga.

As of Sunday morning, the abductors had yet to contact any of the victims’ families.

The leader of the Owukpa vigilante group confirmed the attack and stated that local security operatives are making efforts to rescue the abducted women.