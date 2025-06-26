Gunmen abduct, kill Anambra chief after collecting ₦15m ransom

By Vincent Ujumadu

Gunmen have killed a prominent chief in Nimo community, Njikoka local government area of Anambra State, Ogbuefi Ozo Nnanyelugo, even after collecting N15 million ransom from members of his family.

The community leader and elder statesman, who was a member of Nimo Royal Cabinet, was abducted in his farm by the kidnappers.

An eyewitness said the masked assailants stormed the farm, causing panic among workers, who fled the scene, leaving the High Chief vulnerable. He was taken away at gunpoint and the abductors later demanded for ransom.

According to the eye witness, despite the payment of a ₦15 million ransom to secure his release, the abductors killed him and dumped his body in his farm.

He said that the lifeless body of the Chief bearing deep machete cuts to the head, was later found dumped in the same farmland where he was kidnapped, a development that has sent shockwaves through the community.

The eye witness described the incident as “barbaric and senseless,” lamenting that even after the ransom was paid, the perpetrators still chose to take the life of the revered Royal cabinet member.

Security operatives have since cordoned off the area, and investigations are said to be ongoing to track down those behind the heinous act.

The Anambra State Police Command is, however, yet to issue a statement in the incident.

The community has already called on security agencies and the Anambra State government to ensure the killers were brought to justice and to take urgent steps to stem the rising tide of violent crime in the area.