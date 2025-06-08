Group urges clarification from Senate President’s aide over deleted social media post

A civic advocacy group, The Action Collective, has called on Mr. Ken Okolugbo, Communication Adviser to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, to provide clarity regarding a now-deleted post from his verified X (formerly Twitter) account. The group is urging transparency following the emergence and subsequent deletion of a message that appeared to be a personal statement referencing Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Mr. Teddy Onyejuwe, the group expressed concern over what it described as “mixed signals” from the incident. The post, which remained visible for over an hour before it was taken down, contained comments that were interpreted by many as an apology and an admission of involvement in political discussions relating to the senator.

Following the post’s deletion, Mr. Okolugbo stated that his account had been compromised and disassociated himself from its contents.

However, The Action Collective has requested further explanation, questioning the sequence of events. “We believe the public deserves a clearer understanding of what transpired. If the account was indeed compromised, there should be verifiable steps showing how it was recovered and secured,” Mr. Onyejuwe stated.

The group emphasized that its concerns are rooted in the need to uphold digital integrity and public accountability, particularly among public officials. “Our appeal is not an accusation but a request for transparency. Claims of account breaches are serious and should be addressed with supporting evidence to protect both the individual and the public trust,” the statement added.

Mr. Onyejuwe noted that while public figures are vulnerable to cyber threats, it is essential for institutions and individuals to respond with clarity and openness when such incidents arise. “We believe in due process and the right of reply. However, when an incident of this nature occurs, explanations should be concrete and timely,” he said.

The group also reaffirmed its support for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and called on the appropriate institutions to ensure that digital communication platforms are not misused for disinformation or public confusion.

“We urge all parties involved to handle this matter responsibly and avoid speculative narratives. Our focus is on truth, clarity, and the responsible use of public platforms,” the group concluded.