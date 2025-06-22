Group rescues 13-yr- old girl disfigured by guardian in Imo

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – A human rights organisation, Stand For Humanity Foundation has rescued 13-year-old Favour Nuhu, allegedly battered by her guardian, Mrs Joyce Onyinye.

The founder of the organization, Chidiebube Okeoma, disclosed that the girl who suffered an injury on her right eye has been admitted to Imo State University Medical Centre in Owerri, the state capital, for holistic medical examination and care.

Okeoma disclosed that a preliminary investigation by doctors showed that the minor couldn’t see anything with the affected eye.

He noted that the girl told the investigating police officers at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Owerri that her guardian used a cord of a laptop to inflict the injury on her.

“We stumbled on a video going viral on social media on Friday wherein some concerned citizens who live in the same neighborhood as the minor was interviewing her. In the video, the girl admitted that her madam was dehumanising her and inflicted injury on one of her eyes but out of fear, the minor beckoned on her interviewers not to tell her madam so that she wouldn’t beat her more.

“We indicated interest in the matter and people who live in the estate with her reached out to us. We quickly went to the Imo State Police Command headquarters in Owerri and reported the matter.”

Policemen were assigned to us and we moved to Green Health Estate at Ohii in Owerri but on arrival, we were told that the woman and the battered girl had left.

“We returned to the police command headquarters and saw the woman and girl, probably got wind of it from the inquiry we made on social media.

“The minor was interviewed by policemen and she reiterated that the injury was inflicted on her by her guardian. The woman made the statement and admitted that she flogged her but refused to acknowledge that the eye injury was a result of the flogging.

“Policemen issued us with a medical performer to take the minor to a hospital. We took her to the Imo State Health Insurance Agency where we enrolled her into the state free health insurance scheme for vulnerable children. The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Uche Ewelike gave an express approval considering the girl’s condition and referred her to Imo State University Medical Centre.

“The woman was later granted administrative bail because she is a nursing mother. She is to be provided whenever she is needed. We at Stand For Humanity Foundation say no to child battering and dehumanisation of any sort. If you can’t tolerate a child’s excesses, please take him or her back to her parents. You have no right to batter any child not even the one you gave birth to.

“Our organisation, Stand For Humanity Foundation, will press legal charges against the woman to further serve as a deterrent to others. We will keep fighting child battery until we completely win it. No child deserves to be dehumanised”, Okeoma submitted.