Gridlock: Lagos to commence truck E-Call up system on Lekki-Epe road June 16

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced that enforcement of the E-Call Up system for trucks operating along the Lekki-Epe corridor will begin on June 16, 2025, following a prior postponement.

The announcement was made by Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat during a high-level stakeholders’ meeting held on Thursday, May 29, 2025, convened to address growing concerns over traffic congestion caused by increasing industrial activity within the Lekki Free Zone and surrounding areas.

Dr. Hamzat explained that the E-Call Up system is designed to regulate the movement of articulated trucks and tankers on the corridor to ensure orderly flow and prevent gridlock similar to that previously experienced in the Apapa axis.

He called on all stakeholders to remain fully committed to the initiative, stressing its importance in improving logistics efficiency and transportation infrastructure across the state.

Also speaking at the meeting, Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing the system. He noted that although prior stakeholder engagements resulted in consensus, challenges encountered during initial enforcement led to a temporary suspension and further consultations.

Osiyemi ordered the immediate removal of all articulated vehicles currently obstructing traffic along the Lekki-Epe corridor. He emphasized that the e-Call Up system is not a revenue-generating initiative, but rather a strategic measure to enhance traffic flow, safety, and road infrastructure management across Lagos.

The stakeholders’ meeting was attended by representatives from key sectors and organizations, including:

Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG)

Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD)

Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN)

Major Energies Marketer Association of Nigeria (MEMAN)

Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN)

Lekki Worldwide Investment Company (LWIC)

Lekki Free Zone (LFZ)

Lekki Sea Port

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)

NNPC Retail

Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)

The Lagos State Government expressed optimism that the collaborative efforts of all parties will ensure smooth and effective implementation of the e-Call Up system.