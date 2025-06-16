Grateful for CON but name a national monument after Kokori – Family tells FG

By Jimitota Onoyume

The family of late labour leader, Chief Frank Ovie Kokori, has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for recognising the role of Chief Kokori in the June 12 struggle that gave birth to the democratic dispensation in the country..

It would be recalled that President Tinubu in his state of the nation address last week conferred the late Kokori with the Order of the Niger, CON, in recognition of his pro democracy struggles.

The family of the late former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, in a statement by the son, Mr Kive Kokori, enjoined the government to, among others,name a public monument after the late Kokori, saying it will inspire generations on the path of patriotism.

“We advocate for the naming of a national monument or institution after Frank Kokori to enshrine his name in public memory and inspire future generations. Such an act would serve not only as a gesture of gratitude but as a national statement that integrity, sacrifice, and courage still matter in Nigeria”, he said.

“Therefore, we respectfully appeal to President Tinubu and the Nigerian government to reassess and upgrade the honour accorded to Frank Kokori—ideally to the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) or at minimum, Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR)—in alignment with the precedent set for other leaders of similar impact.”, he said.