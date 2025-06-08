Grange, Herzberger-Fofana, others to speak at ADC worldwide diaspora conference

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Former Minister of Health, Prof. Adenike Grange, and ex-member of the European Parliament, Dr. Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana, are among the key figures expected to address the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Worldwide Diaspora Stakeholders’ Conference scheduled for Monday.

The virtual conference, organized by the African Democratic Congress Diaspora Network (ADC-DN), will take place via Zoom at 6 PM (Abuja time). Themed “Imperative of Diaspora Leadership in Building the Coalition for Change and National Transformation in Nigeria and Africa,” the event seeks to galvanize diaspora support for democratic reform and development initiatives across Africa.

Prof. Grange, currently serving as Chair of the Nigeria Diaspora Coalition for Change (NDCfC), will deliver the welcome address, while Dr. Herzberger-Fofana is expected to offer a goodwill message to participants.

Keynote speakers include former presidential candidate of the YES Party and founder of BEN Television UK, Mr. Alistair Soyode, as well as Mr. Mondy Gold, President of the Ijaw Diaspora Council and former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), USA.

The National Chairman of the ADC, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, who is the guest of honour at the conference, described the gathering as part of a broader effort to build consensus for a national coalition committed to change and transformation in Nigeria.

Nwosu stated, “Nigerians, including those in the diaspora, are increasingly committed to contributing to the rejuvenation of our country and the renaissance of the African continent.”

He noted that support for the initiative is growing across the continent, adding, “Many young Africans from Namibia, South Africa, Kenya, and Egypt—particularly those in the diaspora—have reached out, offering their support and urging us not to fail Africa.”

Nwosu revealed that these engagements are being coordinated through the ADC Diaspora Network, led by Deputy National Chairman Dr. Ken Gbandi.

He emphasized that the upcoming diaspora convergence is more than a political gathering. “The ADC Worldwide Diaspora Coalition Convergence is not just a talk show—it represents a deep, collective desire for change, with all hands on deck,” Nwosu said.

The coalition, which may evolve into a formidable political front ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, is expected to formally take shape in the coming weeks.