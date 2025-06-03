Governors pledge to eliminate cervical cancer in Nigeria

Governors have committed to eliminating cervical cancer in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara, made the pledge on Tuesday in Abuja during the inauguration of the Partnership to Eliminate Cervical Cancer in Nigeria (PECCiN).

The initiative was inaugurated by the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, at the State House.

PECCiN, an initiative of the National Task Force on Cervical Cancer Elimination (NTF-CCE), aims to accelerate Nigeria’s implementation of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) 90-70-90 targets.

It focuses on multi-sectoral action for preventing, screening, and treating cervical cancer through sustained coordination, resource mobilisation, and scaling up service delivery.

Represented by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, Abdulrazaq noted that in spite of being preventable and treatable, cervical cancer remained a leading cause of cancer deaths among Nigerian women, with nearly 100,000 new cases annually.

He affirmed the governors’ commitment to fast-track policy adoption at the state level, allocate domestic funding, and strengthen primary healthcare systems to ensure equitable service delivery.

“The governors will also collaborate with partners to improve access to screening, vaccines, and education, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach areas.”

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus hailed the First Lady’s leadership, emphasising Nigeria’s strong role in global cervical cancer efforts.

“Since 2018, Nigeria has supported WHO’s call for elimination and co-led the establishment of World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day on November 17.

“Nearly 17 million girls have received the HPV vaccine, and screening services continue to expand nationwide.”

In a goodwill message, Roche Diagnostics General Manager Roberto Taboada highlighted the importance of vaccination and proper screening to prevent cervical cancer, pledging Roche’s support for affordable and accurate HPV DNA testing in Nigeria.

Similarly, Ms. Vuyokazi Mjekula, Director of External Affairs at Merck Sharp and Dohme South Africa, promised continued supply and improved access to high-quality HPV vaccines.

Other supporters of PECCiN include the Clinton Health Access Initiative, Gates Foundation, and the United Nations Interagency Task Force on AIDS (Unitaid).

The Renewed Hope Initiative, NGF, WHO, Private Sector Health Sector Alliance of Nigeria, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, and Unitaid have also formally endorsed Nigeria’s Cervical Cancer Elimination Plan.