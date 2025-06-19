Governors back FG on dismantling unauthorized checkpoints to curb inflation

By Henry Umoru

Abuja — All 36 state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have declared support for the Federal Government’s move to dismantle unauthorized checkpoints, streamline levies, and improve the movement of goods across the country as a strategy to tackle soaring inflation.

The governors said the decision was prompted by concerns raised by the Federal Government, which identified the proliferation of checkpoints, illegal taxation, and poor infrastructure as major drivers of food price inflation and inefficiencies in Nigeria’s supply chain.

This resolution formed part of the outcome of the NGF meeting held on Wednesday night, which extended into the early hours of Thursday.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State read the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, providing updates on a closed-door session the governors held with key federal officials, including the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; and Minister of Transportation, Senator Sa’idu Alkali.

Reading the communiqué signed by NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Sanwo-Olu stated:

“We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), deliberated on urgent issues affecting the country, including the rising cost of food and transportation of livestock.

“The NSA, along with relevant ministers, presented data showing that unauthorized checkpoints, illegal levies, and decaying infrastructure are significantly contributing to price inflation and inefficiencies in the national food supply chain.

“A high-level inter-ministerial committee has submitted recommendations to address these issues. Governors acknowledged the urgency and expressed readiness to collaborate with the Federal Government to remove bottlenecks that hinder the free movement of goods.”

The governors also expressed displeasure with the World Bank for failing to fulfill its financial commitments under the Nigeria Community Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme, despite states collectively investing over $2.2 billion in the initiative.

“The Forum received a presentation from the World Bank on the progress of NG-CARES. It was noted that the programme has reached over 17 million direct beneficiaries,” the communiqué stated.

“However, governors expressed concern over the non-fulfilment of funding pledges by the Bank, stressing the need for an amicable resolution between the World Bank and participating states to close the first phase before advancing to NG-CARES 2.0, which aims to strengthen long-term resilience among vulnerable households and businesses.”

The Forum reaffirmed its commitment to collaborative governance and effective policy implementation to alleviate the economic challenges facing Nigerians.