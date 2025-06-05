Governor Radda mourns Prof. Jibril Aminu, urges youth to embrace his legacy

Gov Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

KATSINA – Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Professor Jibril Aminu, describing him as a “Nigerian icon” whose life and achievements should serve as a model for the nation’s youth.

Professor Aminu, a distinguished academic, statesman, and diplomat, died in Abuja on Thursday, June 5, 2025, after a prolonged illness. He was laid to rest the same day in Song Local Government Area, Adamawa State.

In a condolence message, Governor Radda paid glowing tribute to the late professor, stating, “Professor Aminu embodied the finest qualities of leadership, scholarship, and public service that have long distinguished the North. His contributions to education, the energy sector, and diplomacy have left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s history.”

The governor recalled Aminu’s illustrious career, highlighting his transformation from academia to key national leadership roles. He described Aminu’s tenure as Minister of Education and later Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (1989–1992) as transformative and impactful.

Radda also commended Aminu’s diplomatic service as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States (1999–2003) and his legislative contributions as Senator representing Adamawa Central (2003–2011), where he was known for his intellect, discipline, and patriotic fervor.

He extended condolences to the Aminu family, the government and people of Adamawa State, and all who benefited from the professor’s mentorship and guidance. The governor further called on young northerners and Nigerians at large to draw inspiration from Aminu’s legacy of excellence in education, public service, and nation-building.

“Professor Aminu’s life is a blueprint for purposeful leadership and dedicated national service. His legacy must not only be remembered but actively upheld by future generations,” Governor Radda said.