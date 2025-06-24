Governor Mbah: The Reincarnation of Michael Okpara’s Vision for a New Enugu

Gov Mbah

By Nnamani Arinze Darlington

In Nigeria’s South East, a quiet revolution pulsates through the entire space of Enugu State, led by a man whose audacious governance is breathing new life into the legacy of the late Dr. Michael Iheonukara Okpara, the iconic Premier of Eastern Nigeria. Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, a maritime lawyer and a towering entrepreneur turned transformative leader, is not just governing, he is rekindling a golden era, breathing Okpara’s spirit into the entire Enugu to catapult the state into a future defined by innovation, prosperity, and pride. This is not just leadership; it is a renaissance, deliberate and electrifying, that dares to dream as big, if not bigger, than its storied predecessor.

At 39, Michael Okpara took the reins of Eastern Nigeria in 1959, deploying his philosophy of “Pragmatic Socialism” to transform the region into an economic titan. His agricultural revolution, anchored by institutions like Adapalm, turned Eastern Nigeria into a global palm oil powerhouse, fueling monumental projects like Okpara’s industrial ventures—Golden Guinea Breweries, the Ceramics Industry in Umuahia—sparked self-reliance, while his investments in education and infrastructure laid a foundation for enduring prosperity.

Known for his integrity and unassuming resolve, Okpara’s leadership, studied at places like Stanford, remains a gold standard. But the January 1966 military coup, the counter-coup six about six months after, and the consequent Nigerian Civil War, cut short his era of regional autonomy, leaving behind a legacy unfinished. Yes, a legacy much hailed by successive regimes, yet discarded and urinated on by most of his successors that have presided over the many states of today that formed the defunct Eastern region.

But for the Second Republic that produced glimmers of hope and vision like of Chief Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo and Dee Sam Mbakwe, what followed in the states that constitute the defunct Eastern Region since his ouster have been both unimaginative and rapacious military and civilian leaders that not only arrested progress, but equally and most unfortunately took the entire geographical space back by centuries.

However, the coming of Dr. Peter Mbah, has been both a breath of fresh air and hope. Mbah stormed into office on May 29, 2023 with a vision as bold as Okpara’s but tailored for a 21st-century world and needs. A serial entrepreneur, who built Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited from a two-room apartment in Lagos to a market leader and unicorn in less than ten years, Mbah fuses private-sector savvy with public-sector ambition, aiming to skyrocket Enugu’s GDP from $4.4 billion as of 2023 to an audacious $30 billion. His first year alone saw over 71 roads built or rehabilitated in Enugu metropolis alone, with a jaw-dropping goal of 10,000 kilometers in eight years. Sleek projects like the Enugu State International Conference Centre and cutting-edge bus terminals scream global standards, signaling that Mbah is not here to tinker—he is here to transform.

Mbah’s Smart Green Schools initiative is a masterstroke, targeting 260 digitally equipped schools across Enugu’s 260 wards to build Enugu children and youths for a tech-driven world. It’s a direct echo of Okpara’s educational zeal, but with a futuristic twist. On security, Mbah’s courage, iron political will, high-tech surveillance systems, and digitalized Command and Control Center have not only tamed the disruptive sit-at-home orders by IPOB, but have also dealt such a heavy blow on agents of insecurity, restoring calm and luring investors back to Enugu’s promise.

Economically, he is rewriting the playbook: Enugu’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) skyrocketed by 286.2 per cent, as he built it from a little over N20 billion in June 2023 to N37.4 billion by the end of 2023, then to N144.7 billion by September 2024. This is in line with his manifesto wherein he expressed the vision to ultimately wean Enugu off Federal Allocation and have FAAC as a saving into a Sovereign Wealth Fund for future generations. Laws like the Enugu State Geographic Information Services (EN-GIS) and the Citizens’ Charter, cement transparency, while agricultural partnerships and SME support revive Okpara’s focus on grassroots empowerment.

The parallels between Mbah and Okpara are impossible to ignore. Both are architects of self-reliance. Okpara, through agriculture, Mbah through a diversified economic engine. Okpara’s educational revolution to Mbah’s Smart Schools, both see education as the spark for progress. Both lead by action, not noise, earning praise for their quiet, yet seismic impact. Former Commonwealth Secretary General Emeka Anyaoku calls Mbah a “truly performing Governor,” transforming Enugu with the same understated grit that defined Okpara.

The chorus of approval is deafening. From Nsukka’s traditional rulers to retired security chiefs. Mbah’s “great strides” have won hearts and headlines.

Crowned LEADERSHIP Newspapers’ Governor of the Year 2024, Mbah’s governance is a “dramatic departure” from the status quo, pulsating with the revolutionary fervor of Okpara’s era.

Speaking at the 14th Chief Emeka Anyaoku Lecture Series on Good Governance, the renowned diplomat said, “Allow me the privilege of describing him (Mbah) as a truly performing governor. Yesterday, I was given glimpses of projects that have either been completed or in active progress towards completion. I saw, for example, this magnificent International Conference Centre. I saw an array of CNG buses at the Okpara Square. I saw the Smart Green Schools. I learnt that there are as many as 260 of them ongoing at the same time. I was also able to visit a state-of-the-art bus station, the Holy Ghost Terminal.

“So, I would say that Governor Peter Mbah is genuinely transforming Enugu State, which used to be described as a civil service state. He is transforming it into an industrial, educational hub and agricultural innovation. But the surprising thing is that all these developments are going on with little publicity. So, Governor Peter Mbah is not just a performing governor, but he is also a quite and noiseless performing governor.”

Peter Mbah is not just walking in Okpara’s footsteps; he is sprinting, adapting a historic vision to a modern canvas. Through relentless infrastructure, education, security, and economic innovation, he is forging Enugu into a beacon of what Nigeria can be. Okpara’s legacy is a towering milestone, but Mbah’s Enugu is a living testament to its enduring fire. The road ahead is fraught with Nigeria’s tangled challenges. Economic volatility, political noise, systemic hurdles and bureaucracy. Yet, Mbah’s momentum has consciously shown that he is not just reviving Okpara’s dream but redefining it, proving that visionary leadership can turn the past’s promise into a future’s triumph. Enugu is rising, and the world is watching the rebirth of Michael Iheonukara Okpara’s spirit in Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah through his visionary leadership and actions that are intentional and connecting the dots for economic and social prosperity for ndi Enugu.

Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s leadership embodies the spirit of Michael Okpara, vision to a modern context. Through infrastructure, education, security, and economic innovation, Mbah is transforming Enugu into a beacon of progress, much as Okpara did for Eastern Nigeria. While Okpara’s legacy is a historical milestone, Mbah’s ongoing efforts shows he is on a path to leave a similar mark. He will fully realize Okpara’s “rebirth” from the already sustained momentum and focus to overcome Nigeria’s complex challenges. For now, Mbah’s Enugu is a testament to the enduring power of visionary leadership, proving that the past can inspire a brighter future.

*Nnamani, writes from Enugu*