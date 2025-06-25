Governor Alia condemns murder of two travellers on Makurdi outskirts

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has condemned the brutal killing of two Kano State indigenes who were attacked by criminals while in transit through Agan community on the outskirts of Makurdi.

Describing the incident as barbaric and unacceptable, Governor Alia, in a statement issued Tuesday night by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, directed security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice without delay.

According to the statement, five suspects linked to the attack have already been arrested by the Benue State Police Command, following the Governor’s directive to the Commissioner of Police and other relevant security agencies.

“The Governor is deeply saddened by the deaths of the two men, who were merely passing through the state but were brutally attacked and murdered by criminals,” the statement read.

Governor Alia emphasized that Benue people are known for their hospitality and peaceful nature, adding that such criminal acts must not be allowed to damage the state’s reputation.

“We cannot allow some criminal elements to tarnish our image and create a contrary narrative for our people. These criminals must be fished out immediately and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he stated.

He extended heartfelt condolences to his Kano State counterpart, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, over the tragic loss and revealed that both leaders had spoken earlier in the day regarding the incident.

Governor Alia appealed for calm and assured the people of Kano State that justice would be served swiftly.