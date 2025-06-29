Gov Yusuf renames two institutions to honour 22 Kano athletes killed in crash

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has renamed two key institutions in the state in honour of its 22 athletes who died in a motor accident while returning from the National Sports Festival in May.

Yusuf made the announcement on Sunday in Kano, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammed.

It would be recalled that the accident occurred within 5 kilometers from Kano, as the state contingent returned to the state from Ogun.

He said that the state would forever remember the athletes.

“The athletes made the state proud and will be remembered for their sacrifices towards sports development in the state.

“The Kano State Sports Institute has been renamed Kano State 22 Athletes Sports Institute, while the Kano State Sports Commission will now be known as Kano State 22 Athletes Sports Commission.

“The young athletes are heroes of Kano who fought for the successes we recorded in the National Sports Festival.

“The state government will cater for the education of their children and engage their widows in empowerment programmes.

“The parents of those who were unmarried would also be considered in our empowerment plans,” the statement read.

The governor commended Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for donating N110million to the deceased families, to cushion the effects of their losses.

Vanguard News