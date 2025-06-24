Gov Sule approves 15,716 desks for public primary schools in Nasarawa

Gov Abdullahi Sule

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has approved the contract to supply 15,716 desks to some public primary schools in the state.



Dr Kassim Mohammed-Kassim, the Executive Chairman of Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SEBEB), disclosed this to reporters on Tuesday in Lafia.



According to the Chairman, the move will enhance quality teaching and learning in the state.



The chairman, who decried the infrastructure deficit in most public primary schools, said that the move followed his recent unscheduled visits to some of the schools in the state.



“Having presented the proper position of things to the governor, he immediately approved the supply of 15,716 desks and some chairs to various public primary schools in the state.



“As we speak, students in some schools sit on bare floors to learn, which is not the kind of learning environment we want for our children.



“I have been to the classes to see the furniture myself; I took pictures of the pupils either sitting on bare floors or stones to learn.



“My regular visits and supervision has indeed paid off; it has necessitated this prompt response from the governor,” he said.



The SUBEB boss said that the contractor is expected to supply the items next month for distribution to benefit schools.



Kassim thanked the governor for the prompt response and promised to work in line with his policies to boost basic education in the state.



“Basic education holds the key to the future, so I will not allow anyone to sabotage the efforts of the government to improve the quality of education.



“My unscheduled visit across various primary schools in the state gave me first-hand information about the condition of our schools.



“So, we will do everything within our powers to ensure a conducive learning environment for our children,” he said.



Mohammed-Kassim promised that the state government would prioritise the welfare of primary school teachers, insisting that such a move would stimulate productivity.

