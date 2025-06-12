Gov poll: No contest in Anambra, APGA chairman declares

The National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sly Ezeokenwa, believes the party is the team to beat in the November 2025 governorship election in Anambra.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, yesterday, Ezeokenwa said Anambra residents are happy with the performance of the current APGA-led administration, making the party’s candidate, Chukwuma Soludo, the popular choice.

“Anambra people can say, ‘We’ve never had it this good in just three years by any elected officials in the past.’ That is the consensus opinion on the streets of Anambra. And in that context, I can tell you, well, there is no contest really,” Ezeokenwa said.

The APGA chief said Anambra residents are satisfied with the pace of progress in the state, particularly in the last three years.

“On the streets of Anambra, the general opinion is clear, and that is that the state is still very much with APGA. They have not seen any reason to change the trajectory of development that they have witnessed from 2006 to date,” he said.

His statement comes in the wake of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) release of the final list of candidates for the November election.

While acknowledging that elections naturally involve multiple candidates, Ezeokenwa believes that the reality on ground points to APGA enjoying overwhelming support.

According to him, the party’s legacy since it took power in 2006 has remained unbroken and has deepened with the current administration’s delivery on development promises.

He noted that APGA’s ideology of “leaving no one behind” resonates deeply with voters across Anambra.

“It appears in Anambra, we are tilting towards a consensus candidate, because there is a consensus, given the massive and excellent performance of the incumbent and APGA-driven ideology,” Ezeokenwa said.

With the November polls approaching and official campaigns expected to begin, APGA is confident of retaining the governorship seat in the Southeast state.