Gov. Otu swears in Bekwarra Council acting chairman

By Henry Obetta

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has sworn in Mr. Egbung Odama Egbung as the Acting Chairman of Bekwarra Local Government Area, following the suspension of the former chairman, Ms. Theresa Ushie.

The swearing-in ceremony, held on Monday at the Government House in Calabar, underscored the governor’s commitment to grassroots development and effective local governance.

In his address, Governor Otu urged local government chairmen across the state to prioritize unity and cooperation with their legislative arms and community stakeholders, warning that disunity at the grassroots level hampers governance and service delivery.

“We will continue to uphold the fidelity of our people-first mantra. Our primary concern is the quality of service delivered to our people. Governance must be inclusive and responsive. Work with elders, youths, and all stakeholders,” the governor said.

He also issued a stern warning against misconduct, stating, “We are pleased with the performance of several LG chairmen, but we will not hesitate to address issues when necessary. No one will shortchange Cross River State and go scot-free under my watch.”

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, also spoke at the event, describing the occasion as a “new beginning” for Bekwarra. He encouraged the new chairman to deliver transformative leadership.

“This is your time to shine. Bring unprecedented development to your people and meet the demands of the office,” he said.

In his inaugural remarks, Acting Chairman Egbung expressed gratitude to the governor for the opportunity and pledged to lead with “integrity, urgency, and inclusiveness.”

“I see this as a call to serve, and by God’s grace, I will not deviate. I will immediately convene a stakeholders’ meeting with elders, youths, and market women to unite our people and begin the hard work of development,” he said.

The leadership change follows political developments within the Bekwarra Local Government Council. Former chairman Ms. Theresa Ushie was impeached by the council’s legislative arm over alleged administrative lapses. A petition was subsequently submitted to the Cross River State House of Assembly and the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Acting on the petition, the State House of Assembly passed a resolution suspending Ms. Ushie for 90 days and directed that the vice chairman be sworn in as acting chairman to ensure continuity in governance.