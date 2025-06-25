Gov Ododo vows justice for slain retired major

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State has vowed to clamp down on criminal elements operating in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area and other parts of Kogi West Senatorial District, following the killing of retired military officer, Major Joe Ajayi.

The late officer was reportedly murdered by kidnappers despite a N10 million ransom payment made for his release.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the family of the deceased in Odo-Ape community on Wednesday, Governor Ododo expressed deep sorrow over the loss and pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Describing the late Major Ajayi as a true patriot who served Nigeria with honor and dedication, Ododo said, “We are here to sympathize with the family for the loss of our brother. I was personally touched when I heard about his death. Though he is no longer with us, his spirit will remain with us. It would be a disservice to his memory if we fold our arms and allow criminals to take over our land.”

The governor assured residents of Odo-Ape and the wider Kogi West region that his administration would deploy all necessary resources to ensure that peace and security are restored and maintained.

He also issued a stern warning against the unchecked influx of criminal elements into communities under the guise of investment, urging traditional rulers to be cautious in allocating land to unknown individuals.

Earlier during his visit, the governor inspected a security outpost in the community and emphasized the need for vigilance. “Any individual or group found aiding or abetting crime in any community will face the full wrath of the law,” he declared.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, the deceased’s younger brother, Titus Ajayi, thanked Governor Ododo for the visit and support during their time of grief. He described the governor’s gesture as a source of comfort and reassurance that justice would be served.