Gov Makinde renames Poly Ibadan after late Olunloyo

*Olunloyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has renamed the The Polytechnic, Ibadan after a late former governor of the state, Omololu Olunloyo.

Makinde announced the development in his brief remarks at the interdenominational commendation service for the late former governor held at the Obafemi Awolowo stadium in Ibadan.

“The institution will now be known as Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, Ibadan,” the governor said.

Olunloyo, who died in April at the age of 90, was the pioneer Rector of the institution.

The Polytechnic Ibadan was established in 1970.

Details later…