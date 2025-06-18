Gov Alia reiterates call for state police as solution to killings in Benue

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

The Benue government has reiterated its stance on the establishment of state police as a sustainable solution to the persistent insecurity in the state.



Gov. Hyacinth Alia stated this on Wednesday at the town hall meeting with President Bola Tinubu, who is in the state to commiserate with the people of Benue over the recent attack on a community.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 200 people were killed, scores injured, and houses and properties destroyed in the June 13 attack on Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.



Alia noted that though there were concerns about the implementation, the Federal Government could spell out guidelines and regulatory frameworks to prevent its misuse.



“We humbly urge the Federal Government to consider establishing a special intervention fund for communities affected by the incessant attacks.



“Such funds would go a long way to support the rehabilitation of those displaced from their ancestral homes.



“These funds can also restore the livelihood of the farmers and their families as the government would keep working to ensure that the people are not only safe but can thrive on their land.



“We want to thank the security agencies in Benue for their efforts, but we solicit for more security measures to be taken to confront the challenges at hand as the attacks on the peace-loving people of Benue have persisted for a decade.



“It, however, looks like a calculated attempt to annihilate the people of Benue and take over their ancestral homes,” Alia said.



The governor said that the visit of service chiefs and other security formations had given the people a ray of hope that there could be lasting peace and they would not be subjected to further inhumane actions.



“We want to thank Mr President for taking time out to come and mourn with the people of Benue as we believe this would bring an end to the security challenges that have persisted.



“Even though our hearts are heavy over the loss of our loved ones and ancestral homes, our hope is ignited by your visit.



“We thank Mr President for cancelling other engagements of concern to visit the people of Benue after the Yelwata attack as this is a true demonstration of leadership,” he said.



The governor prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives during the attack and expressed hope for a better Benue.

Vanguard News