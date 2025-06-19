Gov Alia commends Tinubu for ordering arrest of armed herders, bandits

Gov Hyacinth Alia and President Bola Tinubu.

Gov. Hyacinth Alia has commended President Bola Tinubu for ordering the arrest of armed herders/bandits terrorising the Benue communities and the country at large.



Alia made the commendation in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Tersoo Kula, which was made available to reporters in Makurdi.



The governor said that the President’s presence and support to the state during the challenging time provided the people with hope and strength.



He appreciated Tinubu for his assurances that he would work with the state government to bring lasting peace to the state.



“We deeply appreciate your commitment to addressing the security challenges, particularly your directive to the Chief of Defence Staff and the Inspector General of Police.



“Your decisive action to neutralise the threats posed by armed herders reassures us that our safety and the return of our farmers to their lands are priorities for your administration,” he said.



“On behalf of the people of Benue, I appreciate President Tinubu for his visit to the state following the tragic events, especially the pogrom at Yelewata town.



“I equally appreciate my colleagues, especially the Progressive Governors’ Forum led by Gov. Hope Uzodinma, for standing in solidarity with me and the state.



“Your collective efforts demonstrated a united front against violence and a shared commitment to the well-being of communities across the country,” he said.



Alia said that Benue people take solace in the leadership and compassion shown by Mr President, governors and other well-meaning Nigerians during this trying moment.



He assured the people that he would continue to work together with all the critical stakeholders as his government works towards rebuilding and restoring peace in the state.

