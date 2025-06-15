Gov Adeleke threatens to sanction radio stations over inciteful comments by guests

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has threatened to sanction radio stations in the state over inciteful comments aired by guests during some programmes.

He also directed the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, to summon General Managers of radio stations for discussion before wielding the hammer against them.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Sunday, the Governor condemned the decision of some radio stations in the state not to adhere to responsible broadcasting codes.

It read partly, “It is condemnable that some radio stations refuse to caution guests who made libellous and sedition allegations against public officials while at the same time block the right to fair hearing for affected people.

“While drumming support for freedom of press, the observance of broadcasting codes is key to responsible broadcast journalism, vowing to impose sanctions on any station that refuses to obey broadcast rules and codes”.

The Governor, therefore, directed the Commissioner for Information to summon the General Managers of all affected stations for a briefing before further action will be taken.

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke has cautioned opposition politicians against current trends of promoting violence in the wake of the recent pronouncement of the Court of Appeal.

He frowned at the recent interviews by some opposition politicians to take laws into their own hands, warning that law enforcement agencies will descend heavily on any troublemakers.

According to the Governor, the commitment of the administration to the rule of law is unwavering, warning that those threatening violence to achieve political goals are enemies of the people.

The governor noted that the judicial process is the panacea for resolving political disputes, urging the people of Osun state to remain peaceful and reject calls to violence by some opposition figures.

“We task our people to be law abiding. The local government question is being resolved without any further bloodletting. Those promoting violence will face the law at the right time”, the Governor was quoted as saying.

